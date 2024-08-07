JioFinance Expands Internationally; Now Enabling Payments in Paris

Jio Financial Services Ltd. has easied out payment methods for Indian travelers. It has taken a significant step in its international expansion by enabling payments in Paris through the JioFinance app to enhance the convenience for Indian tourists, particularly during the ongoing influx of sports enthusiasts.

JioFinance users can now effortlessly purchase tickets for the Eiffel Tower via the official La Tour Eiffel website and shop at Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann. This integration ensures that Indian travellers can enjoy a seamless digital payment experience at these major attractions, significantly enhancing their travel convenience.

The app’s functionalities are showcased at a dedicated experience centre within 'India House', conceptualized by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. India House serves as a cultural showcase and a support hub for Indian athletes and visitors, highlighting the app's role in facilitating digital transactions abroad.

This expansion is bolstered by its partnership with Visa, the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This collaboration ensures that users benefit from Visa's extensive network and secure payment infrastructure, enhancing the app's reliability and reach.

JioFinance also offers a suite of advanced features designed to cater to users at all levels of tech proficiency: