NXP Enhances Payment Card Customisation with JCOP Pay

NXP Semiconductors has unveiled JCOP Pay, a new solution operating on JCOP 5 EMV, which brings advanced customisation capabilities to payment cards while maintaining high security standards.

The recent EMVCo certification allows JCOP Pay to ensure a long lifespan for card issuance by enabling secure and flexible reconfiguration right up to the point of issuance. This adaptability helps card manufacturers manage inventory efficiently and cater to specific multi-application requests, enhancing their overall flexibility.

Christian Lackner, Senior Director of Secure Payment & Identification at NXP, emphasised the importance of this flexibility by commenting, “The flexible and secure reconfiguration options enabled by this newest generation of JCOP Pay allow our customers to rapidly shift existing inventory towards a changing set of consumer needs, ultimately giving them the flexibility needed to succeed in a competitive industry.”

JCOP Pay supports all major payment schemes, including the White Label Alliance’s WLA standard, which aids in creating domestic payment schemes. Furthermore, it features secure PIN-sharing capabilities, enabling consumers to use multiple payment schemes with a single card and PIN without compromising security.

Certified until 2030, JCOP Pay is backward compatible with earlier versions and supports next-generation EMV applications through elliptic curve cryptography (ECC). It is also optimised for conventional wire bonds and inductive coupling, which eases antenna tuning and improves manufacturing yield.

As will be available from Q4 2024, JCOP Pay is set to revolutionise the payment card landscape by offering enhanced security and customisation options, helping card issuers stay ahead in a competitive market while addressing the dynamic needs of the payment card industry.