DoT urges M2M Service Providers to register on Sanchar Sathi by 30 Sept

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a strong advisory urging all unregistered Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M services to complete their registration on the Sanchar Sathi portal by 30 September 2024. This move comes as part of the DoT’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and standardised M2M/IoT ecosystem in India.

M2M technology is a crucial element in the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape that enables devices to communicate with each other without human intervention. With its growing significance across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and smart cities, the DoT is keen on fostering a robust and secure M2M infrastructure. Non-compliance with the registration guidelines could result in the withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources from authorised telecom licensees, potentially disrupting services.

The DoT had initially introduced comprehensive guidelines for the registration of M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers in February 2022. These guidelines, developed after consultations with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and other industry stakeholders, aimed to create a streamlined and transparent registration process. The SaralSanchar portal has been made available for a simple, one-time online registration process.

In an effort to broaden participation and ensure that all relevant entities are covered, the DoT later expanded the registration scope to include various types of business entities. This includes companies, government departments, partnership firms, LLPs, institutions, and even societies and trusts. By doing so, the DoT seeks to create an inclusive and comprehensive M2M/IoT ecosystem that supports innovation and security.

The urgency of the registration process is underscored by the looming deadline. The DoT has made it clear that any M2M service provider or WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Provider that fails to register by 30 September 2024 risks losing their telecom resources, which are critical for maintaining their services.

This initiative aligns with the National Digital Communication Policy 2018, which aims to establish a robust digital communication infrastructure in India. The policy also focuses on enabling next-generation technologies and adopting a holistic approach to harness emerging technologies such as M2M and IoT.