Dixon Electro, Nokia to begin local production of Fixed Broadband Devices

Dixon Electro Appliances, a Dixon Technologies subsidiary, has partnered with Nokia to commence the manufacturing of Fixed Broadband Devices in India, aiming to support the rising demand for high-speed connectivity. Set up in Noida, Dixon Electro's facility will produce GPON, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Mesh Wi-Fi devices capable of delivering speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with a production target of 10 million devices annually.

This collaboration aligns with the government’s "Make in India" initiative, bringing high-tech broadband equipment to Indian homes while fostering local job creation, with an expected 3,000 positions at the new facility. Nokia’s R&D Center in Chennai will handle the design, while Dixon Electro oversees mass production, underscoring the company’s role in advancing India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

Atul B. Lall, Dixon Technologies' Vice Chairman and Managing Director, noted that this venture marks a milestone in supporting India’s self-reliance, job growth, and broadband expansion. Nokia's VP of Fixed Networks, Sandy Motley, highlighted the partnership as a step toward a digitally connected India through Nokia’s expertise in Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and FWA technology.

The venture positions Dixon and Nokia as central players in India’s evolving digital landscape, enhancing connectivity and contributing to India's digital transformation agenda.