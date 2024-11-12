BSNL launches nationwide Wi-Fi roaming for FTTH subscribers

The nationwide Wi-Fi roaming service for consumers has been launched by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Users with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections will be able to access BSNL's PAN-India networks through this service. As of right now, FTTH customers are limited to using high-speed internet services in a specific area, such as the router.
However, FTTH subscribers will be able to access their broadband connections' high-speed internet from anywhere in India thanks to BSNL's National Wi-Fi roaming service.They must do so by registering on this BSNL website: https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming.
Customers must authenticate by entering their registered mobile phone and FTTH connection number in this link. This is one of BSNL's new offerings as the business attempts to improve its reputation and visibility in the nation.
If there is BSNL Wi-Fi available, a subscriber can access high-speed internet even if they are in a remote region. As a result, users may maximise the benefits of their FTTH connection.It is anticipated that the telco will finish its 4G rollout by the middle of 2025. According to BSNL, its nationwide Wi-Fi roaming service is easy to use and safe. This is the first time that any PAN-India FTTH service provider has offered this service. After companies like Reliance Jio and Airtel, BSNL Bharat Fibre is the third-biggest ISP in the nation.
BSNL recently announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of 41,000 4G sites. This follows the telecom minister's declaration a few weeks ago that the company had deployed and commissioned 39,000 4G sites. Last week, the company reached the milestone of 40,000 sites. By the conclusion of the current fiscal year or the middle of 2025, BSNL will have one lakh 4G sites operational thanks to the rate at which the sites are being installed and put into service.
Tejas Networks provides BSNL with its radio access network (RAN) equipment, while the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) supplies the core. The 41000 sites from BSNL are present in both urban and rural portions of the country.