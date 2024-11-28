FWA: India’s next leap in high-speed connectivity

Advertisment

In today’s world, internet connectivity is the lifeline of economic growth and social transformation. While fiber-optic networks have been the gold standard for broadband, they often struggle to reach remote or underserved areas due to logistical and financial hurdles. This is where Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) steps in, offering a compelling alternative that blends speed, cost-effectiveness, and scalability.

Globally, FWA is on a steep growth trajectory, but India being one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets stands poised to reap the most significant benefits. A country with a vast, diverse geography and an appetite for high-speed internet could find in FWA the key to closing its digital divide.

What is FWA, and Why is It Crucial for India?

FWA delivers broadband services using wireless technology, leveraging 4G and 5G networks instead of fixed lines like fiber or DSL. It’s particularly effective for regions where deploying physical infrastructure is either too expensive or simply unfeasible.

In India, the challenges of providing universal broadband have always been compounded by the sheer scale and diversity of the population. Even today, a significant portion of rural India lacks access to reliable high-speed internet, and here Fixed Wireless Access could help to change that narrative.

The recent Ericsson Mobility Report November 2024 underscores FWA’s potential. According to the report globally, FWA connections are expected to more than double, growing from 160 million in 2024 to 350 million by 2030, with 80% powered by 5G. In India, FWA is just getting started, with 6 million connections in 2024, but it is projected to hit a staggering 80 million by 2030.

India’s FWA Surge: What’s Driving the Momentum?

The numbers presented in the report are striking, but what’s fueling this growth?

Affordable 5G Rollouts

India’s telecom providers have rapidly expanded 5G coverage, creating a robust foundation for FWA services. With an emphasis on affordable plans and infrastructure, India is uniquely positioned to scale FWA at an unprecedented rate.

Increasing Demand for Home Connectivity

The rise in connected devices in Indian households like smart TVs, gaming consoles, IoT appliances has created a demand for high-speed, reliable internet.And here, FWA is perfectly suited to meet these demands.

Cost-Effectiveness and Speed

Unlike fiber, which requires extensive groundwork, FWA can be quickly deployed using existing 5G networks. This makes it an attractive option not just for telcos but also for consumers looking for affordable, high-speed solutions.

During the report's presentation, Umang Jindal, Head of RAN Software & NW Performance at Ericsson India, captured the essence of FWA’s promise by stating, "The Indian market is rapidly accelerating with 5G FWA connections. We’re starting at 6 million today, but by 2030, India will contribute 80 million connections to the global FWA ecosystem. This growth will redefine broadband access in households and businesses alike."

Challenges on the Road to 2030

While Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) holds immense promise for transforming connectivity in India, there are still some significant challenges to overcome. A major hurdle is spectrum optimization, as operators need to ensure that spectrum bands are used efficiently to meet the soaring data demands of millions of FWA users without sacrificing network performance. Additionally, even though FWA uses wireless technology, it still depends on a strong 5G infrastructure, which requires substantial investment, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where connectivity is still lacking. Perhaps the biggest challenge, though, is consumer awareness. Many people simply don’t know that FWA is a reliable and affordable alternative to traditional broadband. And bridging this knowledge gap will be crucial for widespread adoption and to truly realize FWA’s potential in India.

The Big Picture: FWA as India’s Connectivity Catalyst

FWA can be more than a stopgap solution; as it represents a paradigm shift in how broadband is delivered in India. As presented in the report by 2030, with 80 million FWA connections, India will not only bridge its digital divide but also set an example for other emerging markets grappling with similar connectivity challenges.

As the Ericsson Mobility Report suggests, the future of broadband is wireless. With its vast potential, FWA is positioned to lead the charge, offering a lifeline to millions and paving the way for a more connected, inclusive India.