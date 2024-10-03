DIPA announces new leadership to strengthen India’s digital future

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) recently announced a leadership change at its Annual General Meeting, ushering in a new era for India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Prachur Sah, the CEO and Managing Director of Indus Towers, has been appointed as the new Chairman of DIPA. With over three decades of experience in the telecom sector, Sah brings with him a wealth of knowledge in leadership, strategy, and innovation. Throughout his distinguished career, he has played a key role in shaping India's telecom infrastructure, driving the expansion of both 4G and 5G networks. His expertise in tower infrastructure management and his dedication to building a digitally connected India will serve as a foundation for his leadership at DIPA.

Joining him in this new leadership phase is Dr Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, the Group CEO of Ascend Telecom, who has been named the new Vice Chairman of DIPA. Dr Chaturvedi brings over 37 years of global telecom experience to the table, having held senior positions in both national and international telecom organisations. As a former ITS (Indian Telecom Service) officer and Director of BSNL, he oversaw the introduction of cellular services and optical fibre connectivity in India. His contributions to the privatisation of telecom in India, along with his distinguished service in the sector, have earned him the prestigious President’s Medal (V.S.S.M).

Vision for India’s Digital Future

Speaking on his new appointment, Prachur Sah expressed his excitement about leading DIPA at this pivotal moment in India's digital journey. “I am honoured to lead DIPA at such a crucial time for India's digital transformation. Our country has already set a global benchmark in 5G rollout and deployment, and now, we are focusing on the 6G stack. The IP1 sector is fully prepared to support the 6G rollout, and we are committed to enhancing the ‘Make in India’ initiative, ensuring our digital infrastructure meets global standards while contributing to India’s technological self-reliance and economic growth,” Sah said.

Dr Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, the new Vice Chairman, shared his vision for the telecom sector's future, stating, “India is on the cusp of a transformative era in telecommunications. Our vision at DIPA is not just limited to traditional telecom services but encompasses the broader horizon of emerging technologies, including IoT, AI, and smart city initiatives. We aim to create a robust ecosystem that supports these advancements and ensures their benefits reach every part of the country, helping bridge the digital divide.”

Focus on Emerging Technologies and Cross-Sector Collaborations

Under this new leadership, DIPA is expected to play a key role in fostering an ecosystem that drives innovation and collaboration across sectors. Sah and Dr Chaturvedi have emphasised the importance of leveraging emerging technologies to meet the evolving needs of India’s digital economy. This will include not only advancing the country's telecom infrastructure but also capitalising on technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to fuel India's growth in the digital age.

The leadership team has also expressed a strong commitment to ensuring that India’s digital infrastructure remains robust, sustainable, and inclusive.