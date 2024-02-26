Nokia, Indian Institute of Science team up for 6G Solutions for India

Nokia Corporation, a global technology leader, and the renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have forged a strategic partnership to explore novel uses of 6th Generation (6G) wireless technologies, specifically designed to cater to India's distinct needs. This collaborative endeavor seeks to find advanced solutions in line with India's ambitions for digital advancement and economic growth.

Advertisment

This partnership will be based at Nokia's newly established 6G Lab in Bengaluru, focusing on three main research areas: 6G radio technologies, architecture, and the integration of machine learning into the 6G air interface.

6G Radio Technologies: The collaboration will delve into the development and enhancement of advanced radio technologies that will form the backbone of future 6G networks. This research area aims to optimize wireless communication systems for high-speed data transmission, low latency, and efficient spectrum utilization.

6G Architecture: Researchers from Nokia and IISc will work together to design innovative architectural frameworks for 6G networks. This includes exploring novel network topologies, protocols, and infrastructure components that can support the diverse requirements of next-generation communication systems.

Application of Machine Learning: The partnership will also focus on the application of machine learning (ML) algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in the context of 6G technologies. By integrating ML capabilities into 6G networks, researchers aim to enhance network performance, security, and energy efficiency while enabling intelligent decision-making processes.

Their joint efforts aim to develop reference architectures, software frameworks, and algorithms to contribute to the global 6G technology and standards landscape.

Advertisment

While their research has a global scope, Nokia and IISc will emphasize 6G use cases relevant to India. These include enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency in communication systems, strengthening network reliability for critical communications, and leveraging AI and "Network as Sensor" technologies to enhance transportation safety, healthcare, and education access.

India is emerging in the field of communication innovation and is actively shaping the future of 6G technology. Nokia and IISc's collaboration aims to advance India's 'Bharat 6G Vision,' positioning the country as a key player in the design, development, and implementation of 6G technology.

In October 2023, Nokia inaugurated the 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bengaluru, aiming to expedite the development of core technologies and innovative applications driven by 6G technology. This partnership with IISc marks the lab's inaugural collaboration, utilizing India's academic excellence and Nokia's expertise in deploying advanced mobile technology globally.

Advertisment

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, emphasized India's significance in the telecommunications sector and expressed pride in collaborating with India's top scientific minds to leverage 6G as a catalyst for economic growth. The partnership aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to lead in 6G standardization, development, and implementation, addressing the country's specific requirements through tailored use cases.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, highlighted the institute's commitment to contributing to India's mission of becoming a frontrunner in 6G technology by 2030, as outlined in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by the Prime Minister.

Impact of this collaboration

Advertisment

In the context of India, Nokia and IISc will focus on customizing 6G technology to address the nation's specific needs. By aligning their research with India's societal and economic challenges, the partnership aims to ensure that 6G solutions are not only advanced technologically but also directly beneficial to the country.

The collaboration will focus on developing 6G solutions tailored to India's specific needs, including improving transportation safety, healthcare services, and education access. Additionally, the research will explore sustainable and energy-efficient communication systems, enhance network resilience for critical applications, and drive innovation in 6G technologies relevant to the Indian telecom industry.

It will also influence India's telecom industry by driving research and innovation in tailored 6G technologies. They will focus on advancing 6G radio technologies, architectural frameworks, and integrating machine learning into networks. The collaboration ensures research outcomes meet India's telecom challenges, creating customized solutions for diverse needs. Efforts will also include building eco-friendly, energy-efficient communication systems and enhancing network resilience and reliability to support essential services during emergencies.

The partnership between Nokia and IISc aligns with India's current efforts to explore 6G technologies for advancing its digital agenda. Although the results are yet to be seen but based on Nokia's telecommunications expertise and IISc's research capabilities, the collaboration intends at bettering the nation's technological environment.