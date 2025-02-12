Digantara expands to the US, eyes USD 30M revenue with Colorado operations

Digantara, an Indian space tech startup founded in 2018 has expanded its footprint to the United States. The company is setting up spacecraft manufacturing operations in the US, with a target to generate revenue of USD 25-30 million over the next two years.

This move is driven by defense contracts and collaborations with commercial enterprises in both the US and Indian markets. The company’s expansion aligns with key India–US strategic initiatives, including the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology and the INDUS-X framework, where Digantara has been an active participant.

Colorado is home to major space and defense organizations and with its expansion into the United States, Digantara is tapping into the world’s largest space and defense market. The company has initially invested USD 1 million in its US facility and plans to inject another USD 10 -15 million in the next six to eight months to establish a spacecraft manufacturing and space optics production hub.

The company’s Colorado facility will play a crucial role by becoming a helping hand in supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations which are key areas of interest for the US defense community.

Diganatara is also working closely with the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and the Space Systems Command’s SDA TAP LAB to build next-generation SSA capabilities.

Advancing with space intelligence Digantara has also recently launched its first space-based surveillance satellite, SCOT, which is equipped with an advanced electro-optical sensor capable of tracking resident space objects as small as five centimeters. This mission is enabling precise tracking with a higher revisit rate and significantly enhancing global space safety and intelligence.

With growing investments, strong government backing, and cutting-edge technology, Digantara is well on its way to become a key player in the global space intelligence landscape. As the company continues to scale its operations, its approach to space safety and intelligence will likely set new industry standards, shaping the future if space exploration.