TDB supports Agnikul Cosmos in launching India’s revolutionary space vehicle

Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), has sanctioned financial support to Agnikul Cosmos, a Chennai-based space tech startup, for the development and commercialisation of its innovative launch vehicle, Agnibaan.

Agnibaan is a highly customisable, two-stage launch vehicle capable of delivering payloads of up to 300 kg to orbits at 700 km altitude. With its scalable design, the vehicle aims to make satellite launches more accessible, efficient, and affordable.

Key features of the Agnibaan project include:

Payload Capacity : Dedicated launches for payloads ranging from 30 to 300 kg.

: Dedicated launches for payloads ranging from 30 to 300 kg. Rapid Turnaround : Satellite launches with a lead time of just two weeks.

: Satellite launches with a lead time of just two weeks. Global Deployment : Mobile launch systems enabling operations from various global locations.

: Mobile launch systems enabling operations from various global locations. Custom Mission Design: Tailored launches for small satellites, improving efficiency over traditional rideshare models.

Agnikul Cosmos, incubated at IIT-Madras, has achieved a historic milestone with the successful maiden launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD, the world’s first flight using a single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine. The project integrates cutting-edge indigenous technologies, including mobile launch platforms, advanced subsystems, and robust testing infrastructure.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, praised the initiative as a reflection of India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the reforms that have fostered nearly 200 private space startups, positioning India as a global space innovation hub.

Agnikul’s founders, Srinath Ravichandran and Syed Peer Mohamed Shah Khadri, expressed gratitude for the government’s support, stating that the financial assistance is a testament to the potential of India’s space sector and an encouragement for building world-class space technology.

This partnership underscores India’s commitment to advancing its space capabilities and fostering self-reliance through indigenous innovation.