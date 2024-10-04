BSNL partners with Karbonn to launch 4G SIM-handset bundling offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), the government-owned telecommunications company, marked its 25th Foundation Day with a series of key announcements aimed at expanding its services and ensuring broader connectivity across India. As part of its celebrations, BSNL unveiled partnerships and initiatives that reaffirm its commitment to connecting the nation with affordable and accessible technology solutions.

Advertisment

Partnership with Karbonn for Affordable 4G

A major highlight of BSNL's Foundation Day was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with homegrown handset manufacturer Karbonn Mobiles. This partnership will introduce a SIM-handset bundling offer, designed to provide affordable 4G services under the Bharat 4G Companion policy.

With the signing of a landmark #MoU, #BSNL and #KarbonnMobiles to introduce an exclusive SIM handset bundling offer under the Bharat 4G companion policy. Together, we aim to bring affordable 4G connectivity to every corner of the nation.#BSNLDay #BSNLFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/M37lXjhaGP — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 1, 2024

Advertisment

The SIM-handset bundling offer is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable smartphones bundled with BSNL’s 4G services. With BSNL currently in the process of rolling out its homegrown 4G network, the partnership with Karbonn ensures that even more people will have access to reliable, high-speed internet across the country.

This is a crucial step for BSNL, as the state-owned telecom operator is accelerating its 4G deployment nationwide in collaboration with the TCS consortium. While private telecom providers like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea already offer widespread 4G services, BSNL's new initiative with Karbonn is set to give the company a competitive edge, particularly in rural and remote areas where connectivity remains a challenge.

Advertisment

A Strategic Move in a Competitive Market

This partnership comes at a time when BSNL is working hard to expand its 4G services to keep pace with its private-sector competitors. The SIM-handset bundling offer is expected to boost BSNL’s customer base by making it easier for users to access 4G services with an affordable smartphone.

By collaborating with Karbonn, a well-established Indian mobile handset brand, BSNL is also contributing to the “Make in India” initiative, promoting local manufacturing and providing users with a homegrown solution for their communication needs.