BSNL partners with AIMO to drive innovation and skill development

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the All India Manufacturers Organisation (AIMO) to foster innovation and skill development in the telecom sector. The MoU, signed in Chennai, focuses on driving research projects and developing capacity-building programmes aimed at the nation’s youth.

The collaboration will provide mentorship opportunities for startups and students in the telecom field. A key aspect of this partnership is the joint effort to offer apprenticeships, with AIMO and BSNL issuing certificates upon successful completion of training programmes. AIMO will also raise funds through industry collaborations and help students secure placements, thereby creating a seamless pathway for young talent into the telecom industry.

Beyond supporting new entrants to the sector, the MoU focuses on broader industry goals, including enhancing operational capabilities in telecom through innovative solutions. The partnership is expected to boost both technological advancements and employment opportunities, aligning with BSNL’s broader commitment to fostering growth in India’s telecom infrastructure.

Additionally, BSNL is making significant strides in improving network accessibility across India. The state-run telecom company is nearing completion of a project to deploy 150 4G towers in Telangana’s Adilabad district, which will bring much-needed connectivity to remote and tribal areas. The expansion of seamless 4G networks in these regions will help address long-standing communication challenges, where residents often have to climb trees or walk long distances to access mobile signals.

With this partnership and infrastructure expansion, BSNL is poised to play a key role in not only enhancing telecom services across India but also creating opportunities for youth and fostering innovation in the sector. The MoU with AIMO is a significant step in aligning India’s telecom industry with the growing demands for digital connectivity and skill development.