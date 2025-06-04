Andhra Pradesh signs 5 year MoU with ISRO for satellite-led governance

Andhra Pradesh is leaping towards a futuristic governance approach, as the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) of ISRO signed a five-year MoU with The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) on Monday. The announcement was made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu through a post on X, reflecting a stride toward what could become India’s most ambitious space-backed governance model.

The MoU outlines the groundwork for building space-based infrastructure that directly feeds into the state’s AWARE platform (Andhra Pradesh Wide Area Real-time Environment). This platform will host 42 mission-critical governance applications, from monitoring activities, urban planning, disaster management to enabling real-time feedback on public services. The CM has called this the "next phase of real-time governance," pushing Andhra’s digital policy beyond dashboards and into dynamic decision-making.

In a landmark step in leveraging space tech for real-time citizen-centric governance, a 5-year MoU was signed between SHAR (ISRO) and RTGS today, in the presence of SHAR Director Mr Rajarajan and RTGS CEO Mr Prakhar Jain.



This agreement is not an isolated development. It seems like a foundational stone in the edifice of Andhra Pradesh’s emerging spacetech blueprint, one that was first hinted at during a key policy review meeting held in March 2025. In that meeting, CM Naidu shared the government's contemplation of acquiring a dedicated satellite, or possibly three for each region, to bolster real-time governance in the state.

In March, Naidu delivered a plan for integrating satellite technology directly into governance and public service delivery. The concept involves equipping satellites with IoT devices, drone support, and CCTV connectivity to facilitate real-time monitoring and decision-making. It is a model of anticipatory governance where data is not just stored, it is acted upon instantly, continuously, and contextually. And, now the signing of the MoU with ISRO acts as the critical operational handshake that transitions this vision from rhetoric to roadmap.

And, while we take a closer look, ISRO has traditionally functioned as a launch agency and research body; this particular partnership repositions it as a governance enabler. Andhra Pradesh’s decision to bring ISRO onboard is strategic: not only does it lend credibility and technical depth to the satellite mission, but it also ensures that the initiative remains aligned with national space standards and security protocols.

The collaboration may well serve as a model for other states, especially those looking to leapfrog into an era where data sovereignty, administrative agility, and real-time responsiveness define public policy.

