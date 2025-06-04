Tata Communications integrates new TGN-IA2 cable into global network

TGN-IA2, a new undersea cable system developed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, is set to become part of Tata Communications’ global network backbone. On 3 June 2025, Tata Communications announced that TGN-IA2 would support enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers by offering more diverse and resilient connectivity options within Intra-Asia networks through a single provider.

The TGN-IA2 system will also enhance connections from Asia to the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and India, by integrating with Tata Communications’ existing TGN-IA (Tata Global Network – Intra-Asia) cable and other international subsea infrastructure.

Tata Communications stated that it retains full ownership and control over capacity upgrades on the TGN-IA2 system, distinguishing it from traditional consortium-based models. This autonomy is intended to allow faster service deployment and greater flexibility in provisioning.

Organisations across sectors such as cloud computing, e-commerce, financial services, and logistics are expected to benefit from improved network stability, redundancy, and reduced latency. The infrastructure is also designed to support data-intensive applications, including high-definition content delivery, data centre interconnection, and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Commenting on the development, the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Core and Next-Generation Connectivity Services said,“TGN-IA2 lays the groundwork for future connectivity, whether you are a cloud provider expanding into Asia, a multinational seeking low-latency links across regions, or a digital business with global ambitions. This latest addition to our network will strengthen Tata Communications’ position in delivering secure, scalable, and intelligent cross-border connectivity.”