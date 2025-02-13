AI, 5G, and beyond: The key telecom shifts to watch at MWC 2025

By Prabhu Ram

Artificial Intelligence (AI), more specifically, Agentic AI, took centre stage at Davos this year. As we approach MWC 2025, the focus will undoubtedly remain firmly centred on AI and its transformative potential.

AI is also increasingly shaping boardroom conversations; it is no longer just a technological enabler but a strategic imperative, transforming telecom operations, customer interactions, and business models. This AI-driven shift is increasingly fuelled by the need to enhance efficiency, steer revenue growth, and secure a competitive edge in an evolving market shaped by dynamic consumer demands and regulatory frameworks.

Artificial Intelligence to the Fore

As AI moves from experimentation to large-scale transformation, it is expected to substantially impact network automation, customer experience, and business operations, among other things. Hence, AI-driven solutions that incorporate intelligence at various levels of telecom operations are likely to be a key focus at the MWC showcase floor.

AI-driven decision-making will optimise network efficiency, contributing to higher efficiencies, lower costs and improved service reliability in network automation. Furthermore, AI will be integrated into Operations and Business Support Systems, enabling intelligent service management and predictive maintenance.

Edge AI is quickly becoming a fundamental component of modern AI infrastructure, providing improved contextual awareness, reduced latency, greater personalisation, and enhanced privacy. Processing AI workloads on-device or within a single hop to nearby infrastructure cuts bandwidth costs and network congestion, removing the necessity of sending large amounts of data to centralised cloud servers.

This distributed AI method enhances network efficiency while enabling real-time data analysis for enhanced customer experiences and proactive network management. As SLMs and on-device AI agents advance, MWC 2025 will likely highlight innovations that leverage edge computing to unlock new revenue streams, optimise network resources, and deliver personalised services.

The customer experience will be transformed through AI-powered personalisation, allowing service providers to anticipate customer needs, enhance interactions, and deliver customised services in real time. As telcos embrace AI, they will be able to offer faster, smarter, and more efficient solutions to meet the growing demands of the digital age.

However, beyond AI’s anticipated benefits, AI implementation and oversight continues to be a key focal point for deliberations. At MWC 2025, we anticipate deliberations by industry and policymakers around AI governance, regulatory oversight, as well as around critical concerns such as data privacy, algorithmic biases, and transparency in AI adoption.

5G Monetisation: An Evolving Challenge

Despite the considerable progress in 5G deployment globally, telcos continue to focus on and work on establishing pathways to sustainable monetisation.

At MWC 2025, the business opportunities enabled by 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced will take centerstage, offering insights into how operators can maximise their investments. While monetising Consumer 5G remains a hurdle, demand for specialised Enterprise 5G use cases is growing, including enhanced downlink speeds, short-duration speed boosts, and low-latency enhancements.

Fixed Wireless Access will undoubtedly be a major theme, with operators seeking to position it beyond a low-cost connectivity solution. The primary challenge lies in delivering differentiated services and ensuring long-term profitability in an increasingly competitive market. To address this, telcos can adopt strategies such as Network-as-a-Service, value-added offerings, and private 5G networks. Flexible business models—including outcome-based pricing, subscription plans, and revenue-sharing partnerships—will be essential in shaping a sustainable 5G monetisation framework.

Quantum, 6G and Non-Terrestrial Networks

With 2025 designated as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, quantum innovations are gaining momentum in telecom. The GSMA is driving efforts to identify practical applications and guide strategic investments in quantum sensors, computing, encryption, and networking.

Quantum technologies will enhance telecom networks by improving signal detection, boosting data processing speeds, and strengthening security. As quantum encryption advances, ultra-secure data transmission will become a reality, reshaping cybersecurity frameworks.

While commercial 6G deployment remains distant, MWC 2025 will offer insights into its progress. Beyond faster speeds, future connectivity will emphasise Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), integrating satellite and hybrid Wi-Fi-cellular models for seamless global coverage.

These innovations aim to expand network reach, enhance redundancy, and create a seamless global communication ecosystem. NTNs are expected to play a critical role in bridging connectivity gaps in remote and underserved areas.

The Convergence of AI, 5G, and Edge Computing

Enterprises remain a key revenue driver for telecom operators, contributing nearly one-third of the telecom sector's global revenue. With "Enterprise Reinvented" as a major theme, MWC 2025 will showcase how AI, 5G, and edge computing are transforming industries.

Private 5G networks are gaining traction among enterprises requiring secure, low-latency connectivity for mission-critical applications. AI-driven automation will enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enable real-time decision-making. Additionally, edge computing will allow businesses to process and analyse data closer to its source, minimising latency and unlocking new capabilities in industrial automation, smart cities, and healthcare.

Network APIs will be instrumental in unlocking new revenue streams, particularly through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which fosters collaboration between telecom providers and cloud service operators. As enterprises seek more than just connectivity, telcos must enhance their offerings with AI-driven insights, application orchestration, and real-time performance management.

Defining the Next Decade of Telecom

MWC 2025 represents a pivotal moment for the telecom industry. While AI’s transformative potential will dominate discussions, telcos must balance technological innovation with commercial viability. The industry’s future success will depend on effective 5G monetisation, AI-powered automation, and enterprise-driven solutions.

As the global economy shifts toward experience-driven services, telecom operators must prioritise service quality, customer experience differentiation, and AI integration. The continued expansion of 5G, alongside early explorations of 6G and NTNs, will shape the future of connectivity.

As industry leaders, regulators, and innovators gather in Barcelona, one critical question remains: How can telecom operators translate technological advancements into sustainable business outcomes? The answers uncovered at MWC 2025 will define the industry’s trajectory for the next decade.

The author is the VP of the Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research.