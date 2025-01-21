Empowering networks to think and adapt

Autonomous networks represent a transformative approach to achieving self-managed, self-configurable, and self-optimising systems. As defined by TM Forum, they leverage real-time data to make self-adjusting predictions and implement network changes, constantly striving to achieve the intended state of the network while aligning with business objectives.

Autonomous operations, on the other hand, extend this concept beyond networks to encompass a broader operational model. They involve using autonomous systems to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, automating the capabilities for learning, self-governance, and adaptation across an organisation’s value streams. These operations aim to deliver stakeholder value in a seamless, closed-loop manner.

Such advancements rely on a structured framework built on cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced automation techniques. These technologies are applied to optimise network flows, manage network element actions, and streamline complex business and service delivery processes or tasks. Together, they lay the foundation for a future of intelligent, adaptive, and efficient operations.

Autonomous Solutions:

Future of Telecom?

The telecom and associated industry verticals are witnessing unprecedented market growth, driven by surging demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, extensive deployment of 5G, advanced and private 5G networks, and diverse macro and enterprise use cases. Emerging trends such as network slicing, zero trust security systems, network API exposure, extended reality applications, and the push for energy efficiency are accelerating the demand for innovative use cases.

Additionally, the evolution of these technologies is reaching an advanced stage of monetisation, with innovative end-user solutions being deployed in both B2B and B2C models. Simultaneously, markets are seeking enhanced operational efficiency while grappling with the complexities of network and IT infrastructure, platform scalability, and security.

This evolving landscape has led to highly complex network and IT architectures, necessitating real-time data processing and cross-domain service orchestration. Achieving the intended “to-be-state” of the network, infrastructure, and services requires instantaneous, automated service assurance to maintain exceptional performance, reliability, and end-user experience.

Managing such complexities without autonomous solutions is virtually impossible. This underscores why “autonomous networks” and “autonomous operations” are not optional but critical imperatives for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises that manage end-customer operations.

The potential for autonomous networks is immense, with market projections estimating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% through 2029, starting from a base of USD 7.0 billion in 2024. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead this growth with the highest CAGR, further emphasising the urgency of adoption. This significant opportunity highlights the need to rapidly implement autonomous solutions to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Holistic Approach to

Implementing Autonomy

A holistic approach considers three critical dimensions to implement autonomous networks and operations effectively. The first dimension focuses on network and IT domains, including radio access, transport, core networks, data centres, Cloud infrastructure, Operations Support Systems (OSS), and Business Support Systems (BSS). The second dimension addresses service operations: planning, designing, deployment, configuration, optimisation, inventory and change management, and service and customer experience effectiveness. Lastly, the business services dimension covers diverse applications such as home broadband, enterprise campus services, and mobile-to-business or mobile-to-consumer services.

The TM Forum’s six-point maturity model evaluates the progression of autonomous networks across these three dimensions (see Table: Autonomous Networks: A Six-Level Maturity Model). The model advances from manual management at Level 0 through assisted management and partial autonomy driven by static rules, culminating in Level 5 with fully autonomous networks capable of self-evolution and adaptation. At higher levels, AI-driven insights enable networks to implement dynamic policies, learn continuously, and rapidly evolve. This structured model provides a roadmap for organisations aiming for seamless automation and operational excellence.

TM Forum defines key indicators to measure the effectiveness and value of autonomous networks across organisational levels (see Table: Key Indicators for Evaluating Autonomous Network Implementation). Key Business Value Indicators (KBI) assess strategic benefits for executives, such as cost reductions and fault minimisation. Mid-level management relies on Key Effectiveness Indicators (KEI) to gauge outcomes like improved customer experience and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Key Capability Indicators (KCI) focus on measuring automation levels and integrating AI use cases, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of network capabilities.

For the operations dimension, evaluating closed-loop automation capabilities is essential. This includes tasks like resolving network anomalies, ensuring optimal customer network experiences, and efficiently addressing complaints. Other critical aspects involve enhancing customer value, optimising energy usage to reduce carbon footprints, and streamlining service activation processes from order to delivery. These evaluations help organisations identify gaps and set targets for operational improvement.

After assessing the current maturity level, organisations must set clear goals for the target maturity level, prioritising specific combinations of the three dimensions. For instance, this could involve focusing on “Planning” and “Deployment” within the context of a “Data Centre” for enterprise campus services or emphasising “Service Assurance” in an MVNO B2B scenario for billing applications.

A well-defined budget allocation and execution plan are essential for creating and implementing a comprehensive Autonomous Operations Framework. This framework should include robust layers for monitoring and observability, data analysis and decision-making (e.g., root cause analysis and AI/ML/Gen AI-driven correlations), and actioning mechanisms that enable closed-loop processes like self-healing and auto-scaling.

Additionally, implementing zero-touch Network Operations Centres is becoming indispensable to ensure seamless autonomous operations. These measures collectively provide the foundation for achieving higher levels of automation, operational efficiency, and business agility.

Global Trends and India’s Call to Action

Globally, several leading telecom operators are making significant strides in advancing autonomous network capabilities, leveraging partnerships and cutting-edge technologies. Industry leaders such as AT&T, BT Group, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Verizon, and Etisalat are at the forefront of this innovation.

For instance, some operators have developed large language model (LLM)-driven systems that automatically optimise and configure networks based on real-time data, accurately predicting user intentions. This points to a future where network administrators can articulate desired outcomes without needing granular configuration commands, enabling smarter and more intuitive network management.

In India, telecom operators are similarly leading the charge in the journey toward autonomous networks. By harnessing AI and ML, they are optimising network performance and reducing operational costs through advanced closed-loop automation. These efforts underscore their commitment to achieving seamless operations while tackling the scale and complexity unique to Indian telecom networks.

With the rapid proliferation of technology and the rise of SMEs and MSMEs driving enterprise use cases powered by 5G, all operators must undertake a thorough self-assessment. This involves comprehensive due diligence and the development of an execution roadmap with a clearly defined target state. In light of the growing operational demands and complexity, adopting autonomous networks and operations is no longer optional but an absolute imperative for the telecom sector in India.

By Sudakshina Laha

The author is the Global Head of Services for MSIT-ADM, Cloud Software and Services at Ericsson.

