Smart, secure, swift: Enabling India’s next-gen critical communication

In an interaction with Voice&Data, Sujit Chaudhari, Industry Leader – Communications and Media at Tata Elxsi, shares his perspective on the evolving landscape of critical communication in India. He outlines the key infrastructure and regulatory challenges, the transformative potential of technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and satellite communication, and how Tata Elxsi is addressing standardisation, interoperability, and disaster resilience. Chaudhari also highlights the company’s commitment to local innovation and supporting India’s shift from legacy systems to broadband-enabled, mission-critical networks. Excerpts:

Advertisment

What primary infrastructure challenges hinder the growth of critical communication in India?

India’s critical communication infrastructure faces several challenges that hinder its growth, especially in sectors requiring high reliability and security. One of the primary challenges is the lack of robust and scalable network infrastructure, particularly in remote and rural areas. This gap limits seamless connectivity, essential for critical communication systems in public safety, power infrastructure, healthcare, and disaster management.

Additionally, spectrum allocation remains a significant hurdle. Geographic challenges such as difficult terrain and remote locations further complicate infrastructure development. The absence of dedicated and affordable spectrum bands for mission-critical communication leads to network congestion and reduced reliability. This is further compounded by regulatory complexities that slow down technology deployment and innovation.

Advertisment

Interoperability between legacy systems and modern communication technologies is another concern. Many organisations still rely on outdated infrastructure, making integration with advanced solutions like LTE, 5G, and private networks complex and costly.

Finally, cybersecurity concerns are becoming increasingly critical. As communication systems become more digital and connected, they are more vulnerable to cyber threats. The lack of standardised security frameworks adds to the risk, making it difficult for vendors to ensure end-to-end secure solutions.

Addressing these challenges requires collaborative efforts between government bodies, telecom operators, and technology vendors to build a resilient and future-ready communication ecosystem in India.

Advertisment

How can emerging technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, and satellite communication enhance critical communication systems?

Emerging technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, and satellite communication are revolutionising critical communication systems by enabling faster, more reliable, and intelligent connectivity. At Tata Elxsi, we leverage these innovations to develop robust, low-latency communication solutions.

5G’s ultra-reliable, low-latency networks ensure real-time data exchange, essential for emergency services and industrial automation. AI enhances system resilience through predictive analytics and automated decision-making, improving response times in critical scenarios.

Advertisment

IoT enables seamless device integration, facilitating real-time monitoring and control across sectors like healthcare and transportation. IoT sensors can collect real-time data on environmental conditions, traffic, and other critical parameters, providing valuable insights for decision-making.

Satellite communication ensures uninterrupted connectivity in remote or disaster-stricken areas where terrestrial networks may fail.

Tata Elxsi’s end-to-end systems integration expertise allows telcos to set up, orchestrate, and operate 5G networks and IoT-based solutions. Telcos, in turn, can set up a dedicated network slice for critical communications, empowering industries to operate efficiently and respond swiftly to emergencies. Tata Elxsi can work with telcos to implement innovative solutions that drive the future of resilient and intelligent critical communication systems.

Advertisment

How are your solutions addressing the challenges of standardisation and interoperability in India's critical communication systems?

At Tata Elxsi, we recognise that standardisation and interoperability are critical for the seamless functioning of India’s critical communication systems. Our solutions are designed with a standards-first approach, ensuring compliance with global and national communication protocols.

We stay ahead of evolving requirements by actively contributing to industry bodies and standardisation forums. Our expertise in 5G, software-defined networking (SDN), and network function virtualisation (NFV) enables us to develop interoperable solutions that integrate smoothly across diverse networks and devices.

Advertisment

We also leverage advanced simulation and testing frameworks to validate cross-platform compatibility, reducing deployment risks. Our modular, Lego block-based, and scalable architectures also support rapid customisation to meet regulatory and operational standards.

Telcos can leverage this holistic approach to empower communication networks to be resilient, secure, and future-ready, aligning with India’s mission for a robust, unified critical communication infrastructure.

Please share specific examples of how your technologies enhance India's disaster management capabilities and public safety.

Advertisment

Tata Elxsi can leverage its advanced technologies to support telcos that have invested in disaster management and public safety platforms in India. We offer a cutting-edge, telco-connected IoT platform that can be implemented for real-time data analysis, enabling authorities to take proactive measures.

Additionally, our AI-driven analytics platforms process vast datasets to predict scenarios and improve response times. Such solutions can be integrated into telcos’ observability platforms.

Tata Elxsi provides a network operation platform to holistically manage network operations, including treating alarms and anomalies detected during operations. Our IoT platform also supports video surveillance solutions, powered by AI and edge computing, to enhance public safety by enabling real-time threat detection in public spaces.

We support telecom and disaster management platforms by providing cutting-edge technology that enables authorities to minimise risks and effectively protect communities.

What advancements in your product portfolio cater to mission-critical features like Push-to-Talk (PTT), Mission-Critical Video (MC Video), and IoT integration for the Indian market?

Tata Elxsi’s product portfolio is designed to provide telecom service providers with network and service orchestration capabilities. Telcos can set up a private network or network slice to meet the growing demand for mission-critical communication solutions in the Indian market. They can also integrate advanced PTT capabilities, MC Video, and IoT connectivity to ensure seamless, real-time communication for emergency services, transportation, and industrial operations.

Additionally, leveraging 5G and edge computing, our IoT-enabled platforms enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, improving operational efficiency and safety.

With deep expertise in system integration and a strong R&D focus, we are well-positioned to support telcos’ evolving needs for robust, mission-critical communication systems across sectors.

How do you plan to support India's shift from traditional TETRA systems to broadband-enabled mission-critical communication systems like 5G?

We understand that telcos are committed to supporting India’s transition from traditional TETRA systems to advanced broadband-enabled mission-critical communication systems such as 5G. Leveraging our deep expertise in 5G network transformation and system integration, telcos can provide robust, scalable, and low-latency platforms tailored for critical public safety and emergency response applications.

Tata Elxsi’s end-to-end solutions enable telcos to implement cutting-edge technologies such as network slicing, edge computing, and AI-driven network optimisation to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operations.

By prioritising security, scalability, and real-time responsiveness, we enable telcos to support mission-critical sectors in harnessing the full potential of 5G—driving India’s digital transformation and strengthening its national security infrastructure.

What role does local manufacturing and development play in your strategy to align with India's 'Make in India' initiative for critical communication technologies?

At Tata Elxsi, local manufacturing and development are integral to our strategy in supporting India’s 'Make in India' initiative—especially for network modernisation and network operations platforms that telcos can leverage for 5G network setup.

We prioritise developing indigenous solutions that enhance self-reliance and reduce dependency on imports. Our investments in advanced R&D, state-of-the-art design centres, and partnerships with Indian manufacturers enable us to deliver secure, scalable, high-performance systems tailored to India’s needs.

By leveraging local talent and supply chains, we accelerate innovation and ensure compliance with domestic security standards. This approach not only strengthens India’s critical infrastructure but also fosters job creation and skill development in the technology sector.