Building networks for India’s digital ascent

The digital landscape in India continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. From the widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to the transformative potential of satellite communication, 6G, quantum computing, and Industry 4.0, the country is reshaping its economic framework to realise the ambitious goal of a USD 1 trillion digital economy.

Advertisment

Significant strides have been made over the past decade, but the new year ahead promises even greater opportunities for innovation and adoption across key sectors. As India positions itself as a global leader in technology and innovation, integrating advanced digital technologies will be pivotal in addressing existing gaps and driving economic growth.

Enterprise-wide adoption of AI is driving exponential growth in data centre infrastructure globally, and this trend will gain further traction in India in 2025.

With the onset of 2025, the momentum in digital technologies is set to accelerate further. Businesses worldwide are embracing advanced networking approaches to deliver greater value to customers and unlock new opportunities. Here are the key trends that will shape India’s digital ecosystem and telecom landscape in the year ahead.

Advertisment

#1

Fuelling India’s Data Centre Boom with AI

Enterprise-wide adoption of AI is driving exponential growth in data centre infrastructure globally, and this trend will gain further traction in India in 2025. As businesses increasingly deploy AI models to boost operational efficiency and productivity, the demand for advanced computing infrastructure will soar. These AI workloads require unparalleled computing power, making data centres critical for training and deploying machine learning and AI models. Optical fibre will continue to power this AI-data centre ecosystem, serving as a critical enabler for the seamless transmission of high data volumes in an efficient, low-latency manner to meet modern computing demands.

Advertisment

#2

Securing Hybrid Workforce with SASE, ZTNA

Hybrid work, distributed workloads, and an increasing device ecosystem will see broader adoption in the coming years. As more companies adopt these models, the spotlight will be on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to navigate this landscape securely. These technologies will play a massive role in providing secure network connectivity and preventing unauthorised access, enabling employees to work from anywhere.

Advertisment

With its ability to integrate security and network functionalities, SASE protects users, devices, locations, and applications, regardless of their network environment and will see greater adoption. Together, SASE and ZTNA will be instrumental in supporting the future of work, allowing organisations to increase operational efficiency while effectively managing the associated risks fully.

#3

Connecting Rural India Through

Advertisment

Satellite Network

Satellite broadband services will further push India’s Internet revolution in 2025, addressing connectivity challenges for 40% of its unconnected population. By extending Internet access to rural and remote regions and enhancing options in urban areas, satellite communication will help bridge the digital divide and establish more ubiquitous connectivity. This advancement underscores India’s commitment to achieving comprehensive digital inclusion.

#4

Advertisment

Enhancing Internet Access Using 5G FWA

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is witnessing growing adoption in parts of the country, enabling telcos to monetise their 5G deployments. Interestingly, on average, 5G FWA users consume over 600 GB of data per month, much more than Fibre to the Home (FTTH), which averages 250-300 GB. Though the latter is more stable and reliable as a home Internet solution, the wireless approach does offer promising benefits in regions where the laying of fibre is challenging or 5G equipment is underutilised.

Compared to mobile data, 5G FWA users use close to 16 times the volume of data per user, which further supports the telco’s investment in this technology. According to reports, 5G FWA technology in India will surpass 30 million subscribers by 2027, underscoring its potential as a key enabler of enhanced Internet access.

Advertisment

#5

Driving High-Speed Connectivity with Fibreisation

With India striving to become the world’s largest digitally enabled population, the outlook for FTTH in 2025 appears highly promising. The growing demand for high-speed Internet, driven by live streaming, online gaming, and remote work, presents a significant opportunity for widespread FTTH adoption in the country.

According to recent reports, as of 2022, India’s fixed broadband penetration stood at just 2.85 per 100 inhabitants, highlighting the vast untapped potential for growth in this sector. The country’s transition to fibre-based connectivity is expected to gain momentum, starting with metro cities; as infrastructure upgradation picks up momentum, networks will increasingly shift from legacy mediums to fibre optics. Robust and reliable FTTH deployments will also enable the provision of greater Internet speeds to end users, who are slowly upgrading from over 100 Mbps to Gbps connections.

As 2025 unfolds, these trends will redefine India’s telecom and networking ecosystem, establishing it as a cornerstone of its digital infrastructure. By driving innovation, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing connectivity, these advancements will propel India closer to realising its vision of becoming one of the world’s leading innovation hubs.

By Lalit Chowdhary

The author is the CTIO of Lightstorm.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in