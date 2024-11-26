BIF, TCCA partner to boost critical communications in India

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), a policy and regulatory think tank focused on enhancing the broadband ecosystem, has signed a strategic agreement with the UK-based The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) to accelerate the development of critical communications in India by leveraging harmonised communication technologies for better public safety and disaster management.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by BIF Director General Brig Anil Tandan and TCCA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Graham, will enable the two organisations to collaborate on projects centred on advancing mission-critical communications, Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) Networks, and private networks in India.

Globally, TCCA supports mobile critical communications technologies such as the TETRA Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) standard. Representing members from 70 countries, the organisation promotes open standards, harmonised spectrum allocation, and innovative technologies to enhance critical communication systems worldwide.

Enabling Critical Collaboration

The partnership focuses on strengthening critical communications through coordinated policy advocacy, events, knowledge sharing, and research efforts. BIF and TCCA will work jointly to shape policies and promote the adoption of standardised technologies. They will also roll out flagship events that will serve as platforms to spotlight the significance of critical communication systems, especially in public safety and disaster management scenarios.

The collaboration also involves organising regular workshops, conferences, and meetings to facilitate industry-wide knowledge exchange. Furthermore, both organisations plan to engage in joint research initiatives, producing white papers and comprehensive reports that delve into advancements in communication technologies and standards.

Building a Safer and Secure Society

The BIF-TCCA partnership is a timely response to the increasing need for resilient communication infrastructure in both the public and private sectors. Robust critical communication systems are essential for managing emergencies effectively and mitigating risks to life and property. TCCA’s global expertise in promoting standardised technologies and enabling mission-critical communication networks complements BIF’s efforts to enhance India’s broadband ecosystem.

Highlighting the importance of this strategic partnership, TV Ramachandran, President of BIF, said, “Through this strategic partnership with TCCA, BIF aims to work towards ensuring a safe and secure society. This aligns with our vision to support critical assured communications while driving India’s progress towards becoming a developed nation.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Graham remarked, “We are delighted to partner with BIF to drive innovation and collaboration in critical communications. By combining our expertise and resources, we can address the sector's evolving needs and ensure the seamless operation of standardised critical services and applications.”

Transforming Critical Sectors

The collaboration will likely impact several critical sectors, enhancing their safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Public safety and emergency services, including police, fire, and medical response teams, stand to benefit significantly as mission-critical communication systems will enable better coordination and rapid responses during crises. Similarly, disaster management agencies, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), will gain from uninterrupted communication infrastructure, ensuring swift disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

Other sectors, including transportation and logistics, will also benefit from enhanced operational monitoring and crisis management across railways, aviation, and shipping. Similarly, the energy, utilities, and defence industries will gain from secure private networks for reliable communication in high-stakes scenarios. Industry experts also indicate that the standardisation efforts will enable the healthcare services sector to use these advancements for emergency medical care, telemedicine, and pandemic responses.

In addition, urban infrastructure and smart city projects will see value in deploying critical communication systems for public safety, traffic management, and utility services. Industrial sectors, particularly manufacturing and mining, will benefit from reliable networks for real-time communication and safe operations in hazardous environments.