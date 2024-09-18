BIF launches report on India’s mobile manufacturing ecosystem

In keeping with the recent news that India has emerged as the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer, with major international corporations like Apple, Google, and Samsung producing their newest models there, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) has released a research study titled “India’s Mobile Manufacturing Ecosystem: Challenges and Opportunities” on 18 September, 2024. This paper was produced with strategic inputs from the Device Ecosystem Committee of BIF and executed by Koan Advisory, a renowned research body and think tank. It pulls from both primary research and secondary data.

Advertisment

The goal of the Broadband India Forum (BIF) is to promote the growth of the broadband and broadcasting ecosystem in India by acting as an independent policy forum and knowledge-driven think tank. By conducting business in an all-encompassing, technology- and service-neutral manner, BIF has become recognized as a thought leader in the industry. The organization wants to support India's audacious plan to establish a Digital India. To achieve this, BIF pushes for the quick creation of laws that will encourage the widespread availability of reasonably priced, fast internet, therefore hastening India's digital transition.

India's mobile phone manufacturing sector has expanded rapidly over the last ten years, with a Rs 4.1 lakh crore market value. This growth has been mostly attributed to government policy efforts like the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) and Product Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. An actual study of this journey is provided in the BIF report, which highlights the ecosystem's opportunities and problems. The impact of tariffs and customs rates, India's integration into global value chains (GVC), ease of doing business (EoDB), and initiatives to improve women's participation in the workforce—with a particular focus on reducing the gender gap and promoting diversity in the sector—are some of the key issues covered in the report.

Prominent dignitaries and business leaders gathered to unveil this report. Speakers included Dr Harsha Vardhana Singh, Chairman of Ikdhvaj Advisers; Ricardo Tavares, Chair of the BIF Devices Ecosystem Committee and Senior Corporate Affairs Manager for Google; and S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Advertisment

In his address, Krishnan commented on India's rapid growth in mobile phone manufacturing, “India has emerged as the world's second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, with annual production valued at Rs 4.1 lakh crore. The government's priority has always been to support PLI beneficiaries in maximising their potential, achieving their targets, and enhancing the overall business environment. I congratulate BIF on organising this event and releasing this important report, highlighting key challenges such as closing the skills gap, meeting rising labour demand, and navigating compliance transitions for businesses.”

TV Ramachandran, President of BIF, highlighted the success of India’s Make in India initiative, “India’s Make in India initiative has played a pivotal role in transforming the country into a global hub for mobile device manufacturing. The government has attracted major global players through strategic policies and production-linked incentives while encouraging domestic manufacturers to expand their production capabilities. As a result, India has witnessed a significant surge in mobile phone production, reducing reliance on imports and generating thousands of jobs in the manufacturing sector. We hope that this BIF report will contribute to the advancement of policy initiatives in this sector and enrich policy discussions going forward.”