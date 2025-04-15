Bridging last-mile rural connectivity with fibre-reinforced polymer solutions

By Vivek Raj

Advertisment

Connectivity is not just a convenience in the fast-evolving digital era but a fundamental pillar of socioeconomic progress. Despite India boasting the world’s second-largest telecom network, the digital divide between urban and rural areas remains a pressing concern.

With nearly 65% of the population residing in rural regions, bridging this gap is essential to realising the vision of a truly ‘Digital India.’ Fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP)-based telecom solutions present a transformative opportunity to establish robust, sustainable, cost-effective infrastructure tailored to rural needs.

The Rural Connectivity Challenge

Advertisment

Expanding telecom infrastructure in rural India is fraught with challenges—low income levels, high maintenance costs, limited electrification, and difficult terrain. Additionally, inadequate digital literacy and a lack of affordable broadband solutions further exacerbate the connectivity gap. According to TRAI, rural teledensity stood at just 59.48% in 2021 compared to an overall teledensity of 87.26%, highlighting the stark disparity.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgency of resilient broadband networks as digital services became indispensable for education, healthcare, and commerce. However, traditional telecom infrastructure often struggles to meet the unique demands of rural geographies, necessitating innovation in materials and design.

Driving Rural Telecom Expansion

Advertisment

The Government of India has launched several initiatives to bridge the connectivity gap across rural regions. For instance, BharatNet, the flagship programme under Digital India, aims to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats. With an allocation exceeding Rs 70,000 crore as of 2023, the initiative now focuses on last-mile connectivity.

Complementing this, the Universal Service Obligation Fund or USOF is a key financing mechanism that supports telecom infrastructure expansion in remote and underserved regions, including deploying mobile towers in areas affected by left-wing extremism and establishing village Wi-Fi hotspots. Further reinforcing its commitment to digital inclusivity, the government, through the Union Budget 2025-26, has allocated an additional Rs 5,000 crore specifically for the rural 5G rollout.

Collectively, these investments open significant opportunities for industry collaboration, particularly in deploying innovative technologies such as FRP-based telecom infrastructure.

Advertisment

FRP: A Game-Changer for Rural Networks

New-age fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) is revolutionising telecom infrastructure with its non-corrosive, lightweight, and highly customisable properties. Unlike traditional materials, advanced FRP rods deliver superior durability and minimal maintenance, making them particularly well-suited for rural network deployment.

Their high strength-to-weight ratio significantly simplifies transport and installation processes in remote and difficult-to-access locations. Additionally, their inherent corrosion resistance ensures longevity and reliable performance, even in harsh environments characterised by moisture and extreme temperatures. Furthermore, FRP’s flexibility in customisation allows telecom providers to tailor solutions precisely to their requirements, enhancing performance with properties such as improved flexibility, strong adhesion, and effective water-swellability.

Advertisment

Innovative FRP Solutions for Connectivity

Advancements in new-age FRP technology are significantly driving rural broadband expansion. Specialised solutions like water-swellable FRP rods, explicitly designed for underground and direct burial applications, expand upon moisture contact, effectively preventing water ingress and maintaining uninterrupted connectivity even during heavy rainfall. Similarly, green FRP rods enable a seamless shift from crude-based to bio-based resins, aligning with sustainability goals while maintaining top-tier performance and durability.

For fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and micro-duct cable deployments, the lightweight and anti-bucking aramid-reinforced polymer (ARP) rods provide enhanced flexibility. Also, flat FRP rods, designed for underground and direct burial applications, offer superior protection against rodents and environmental degradation. Their high-impact strength makes them ideal for ballistic applications and cables suspended on poles set at greater distances.

Advertisment

These innovations not only enhance network resilience but also support global sustainability efforts, positioning India as a leader in advanced telecom manufacturing.

Economic and Social Impact of Rural Connectivity

Expanding rural connectivity through innovative FRP solutions fosters significant economic and social transformation. Improved digital infrastructure bridges educational gaps by enabling access to digital learning platforms and promoting skill development in underserved regions. Telemedicine services are revolutionising rural medical access by facilitating life-saving remote consultations.

Advertisment

Reliable connectivity also catalyses economic growth, empowering rural entrepreneurs to participate in the global digital economy and scale their businesses. Additionally, stronger digital networks enhance governance by streamlining e-governance initiatives and ensuring the seamless implementation of welfare programmes, ultimately improving service delivery and citizen engagement.

Universal connectivity demands synergy between governments, telecom providers, and material innovators. FRP solutions provide a scalable, cost-efficient avenue to accelerate projects like BharatNet and Digital Villages. Companies specialising in FRP technology are uniquely positioned to drive this transformation by integrating renewable energy, reducing waste, and advancing sustainable materials.

As India strides towards digital inclusivity, leveraging innovative FRP in rural connectivity projects will be instrumental in overcoming infrastructure challenges. By aligning with government initiatives and investing in cutting-edge telecom solutions, the industry can empower rural communities and ensure they thrive in an increasingly connected world.

The author is the CEO of Telecom Grade FRP & ARP Rods Business at Runaya.