Mobile network quality of service under fire amid rising user dissatisfaction

In an era where digital connectivity defines economic progress and social well-being, seamless telecom services are no longer a luxury but a necessity. The proliferation of digital payments, online education, e-commerce, and remote work has made telecommunications infrastructure the backbone of India’s digital economy.

Even with the rapid expansion of networks and the rollout of 4G and 5G services, a significant gap persists between consumer expectations and the actual quality of service. This disparity is particularly evident in frequent call drops, inconsistent Internet speeds, and customer service inefficiencies. The CyberMedia Research (CMR) and Voice&Data Telecom Service Quality survey sheds light on these gaps, revealing critical pain points for Indian consumers and offering actionable insights for service providers.

While connectivity has expanded significantly across urban and rural areas, consumer dissatisfaction remains alarmingly high. The survey found that 59% of prepaid and 56% of postpaid users are unhappy with their telecom service providers. Frequent call drops, erratic Internet speeds, hidden charges, and unresponsive customer support emerged as the most common grievances.

Despite access to multiple service providers, urban users reported fluctuating network speeds, whereas rural consumers struggled with complete service blackouts due to inadequate infrastructure.

The situation is no better for broadband users, with 48% expressing dissatisfaction over frequent downtime and inconsistent speeds. Metropolitan consumers complain about networks failing to maintain promised speeds during peak hours, while rural users have limited ISP options, making stable broadband access a challenge. For students, remote workers, and small businesses relying heavily on stable Internet, these inconsistencies disrupt daily life and productivity.

The Real-World Impact of Poor Telecom Services

A staggering 67% of respondents admitted that poor telecom services negatively affect their daily activities. Business professionals report disruptions in virtual meetings, leading to productivity loss. Students encounter buffering and connectivity issues during online classes, hampering their education. Travelers struggle with dropped calls and unreliable GPS navigation, while e-commerce and digital payment users experience transactional failures due to erratic Internet connections.

The high dissatisfaction levels across both mobile and broadband services highlight the urgent need for telecom providers to strengthen network infrastructure, ensure consistent speeds, and adopt customer-centric service policies to mitigate these disruptions and enhance user satisfaction.

Connectivity Woes: The Core of Consumer Complaints

Despite advancements in telecom infrastructure, 50% of respondents reported poor network connectivity at home, significantly affecting work-from-home setups, online learning, and digital transactions. Network congestion in densely populated urban areas leads to inconsistent signal strength and sluggish Internet speeds.

Rural consumers, on the other hand, face frequent service disruptions due to limited infrastructure. Even broadband services, which are often considered an alternative, fail to provide seamless connectivity indoors.

At workplaces, 30% of respondents struggle with weak network signals, which impact business operations and cloud-based applications. Thick office walls, basements, and network congestion contribute to frequent call drops and slow data speeds.

While traveling, 61% of users report connectivity issues, with poor signal strength affecting GPS navigation, ride-hailing services, and essential communication. Train and metro commuters frequently experience signal blackouts in tunnels and underground stations, disrupting their digital accessibility.

Call Drops and Internet Speeds: Persistent Issues

Reliable connectivity is a critical enabler of digital adoption, yet 44% of respondents face daily call drops that disrupt business communications and personal conversations.

Internet speeds remain a significant concern, with 39% frequently experiencing slow speeds, affecting productivity and entertainment. Alarmingly, 52% report fluctuating speeds even in metropolitan areas, highlighting inconsistencies in network performance.

To counteract these issues, many users resort to switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi, underscoring the urgent need for more stable and resilient telecom networks. Rural users, in particular, face extreme service disruptions, making essential digital services like banking and healthcare consultations inaccessible.

The Challenge of Customer Complaints and Resolution

Despite widespread dissatisfaction, 66% of consumers do not file complaints, primarily due to a lack of awareness, long waiting times, and a belief that grievances will not be addressed effectively. A significant 53% of those who file complaints find it difficult to reach customer support, citing long IVR menus, prolonged waiting times, and the need to repeatedly explain issues to different executives.

Many consumers also avoid lodging complaints due to concerns about receiving more promotional calls or feeling that their complaints will yield no resolution. Poor customer support accessibility further erodes trust, with 11% of complainants stating that no action was taken even after filing a complaint.

These inefficiencies contribute to silent churn, where users switch providers without formally expressing dissatisfaction. Social media has emerged as an alternative complaint channel, with users escalating issues publicly due to inadequate support from service providers.

Consumer Expectations and Churn Risks

The study reveals a high likelihood of consumer churn, with 65% of respondents considering switching providers due to poor service quality. Poor network coverage, slow data speeds, hidden charges, and ineffective customer support remain the primary drivers of churn.

Younger users (18-30 years) exhibit the highest churn intentions, given their greater dependence on fast, reliable mobile data for work and entertainment. Network coverage is the most critical factor influencing provider selection, with 55% of respondents prioritising connectivity quality over pricing.

A striking 71% of consumers feel undervalued by their service providers, believing that telecom operators prioritise new customer acquisitions over retaining existing users. Many long-term subscribers expressed frustration over the lack of loyalty rewards, highlighting that TSP’s marketing campaigns and discounts disproportionately target new users.

Additionally, 94% of respondents believe that service providers focus more on attracting new customers than improving the experience for their existing user base. This one-sided approach risks long-term brand damage and customer attrition.

The Road Ahead for India’s Telecom Sector

India’s telecom industry is at a turning point where customer experience is key to sustaining market leadership. The study findings serve as a wake-up call for service providers to address long-standing consumer concerns proactively. Telecom companies can build a more sustainable and consumer-friendly ecosystem by prioritising network reliability, streamlining customer support, and rewarding loyalty.

For telecom operators, the path to long-term success lies not in aggressive customer acquisition but in meaningful engagement and service excellence. Overall, the onus lies with service providers to bridge the gap between consumer expectations and service realities, ensuring a sustainable and customer-friendly telecom landscape.

The Research Methodology