DIGICOM Summit 2025; Paving the path for a digitally empowered India

The COAI and Voice&Data successfully concluded the inaugural edition of DIGICOM Summit recently in Delhi, focusing on Empowering Viksit Bharat. The Digicom Summit, a platform for industry leaders to brainstorm developments in the communication sector, deliberated on how to bridge the digital divide and drive equitable growth to ensure that technological progress reaches and uplifts every section of society across India.

Delivering the keynote address, the chief guest Jyotiraditya Scindia stated “India's digital future is being shaped today!" Scindia shared the government’s vision of a "Digitally Viksit Bharat," and emphasised initiatives such as the allocation of 687 MHz of additional spectrum to accelerate telecom growth and the introduction of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as a modern legislative framework replacing outdated colonial laws. He also unveiled plans to establish 10 "5G Intelligent Villages," aiming to bridge the digital divide and transform rural connectivity through advanced technology.

He discussed how digital connectivity empowers students by providing access to global education and helping farmers optimize resources with advanced technologies. With 70% of India’s population under 35, these efforts aim to unlock the country’s vast demographic potential. Scindia’s address set a compelling vision for a future defined by seamless connectivity and innovation, positioning telecom as a cornerstone of national development.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates, Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar highlighted the transformative power of telecom, stating, "Telecom has evolved from being a sector to becoming the backbone of every facet of our lives.” Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea Limited and Chairperson of COAI, highlighted that 'Digitally Viksit Bharat' is not just a technological vision but a social mission, driving transformative growth for a connected India. Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer at Bharti Airtel and Vice Chairperson of COAI, underlined the pivotal role of the Indian telecom industry as a critical enabler of connectivity, innovation, and growth, which is propelling India's journey towards a digitally empowered future.

These speeches were followed by a Vote of Thanks delivered by Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of CyberMedia Group, who expressed gratitude to the attendees and contributors before the stage was set for the discussion over enabling Digitally Viksit Bharat.

Collaboration and Innovation for a Digital Future

Tarun Chhabra, SVP and India Country Head at Nokia, delivered a compelling keynote highlighting the transformative potential of collaboration in shaping India’s digital future. He stressed the importance of robust broadband infrastructure to bridge the urban-rural divide and the integration of technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G in driving sustainability and innovation. Chhabra emphasised that achieving a USD 1 trillion digital economy requires cohesive efforts among stakeholders and the adoption of advanced technologies to enable a connected and empowered India.

Policy Reforms to Propel Digital Growth

The first-panel discussion at DIGICOM Summit 2025 brought together key industry leaders to explore policy and regulatory strategies for achieving a digitally empowered India. Moderated by Anuj Siddharth, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at MediaTek, the session featured distinguished panelists, including Rahul Vatts from Bharti Airtel, Ashok Kumar Tiwari from Reliance Jio, Ambika Khuranna from Vodafone Idea, and Savjit Soin from COAI.

The discussion began with a focus on India’s significant subscriber growth from 250 million in 2014 to over a billion in 2024, showcasing the transformative power of connectivity despite challenges. Panelists emphasised the need for robust fixed broadband infrastructure to support advanced technologies like AR, VR, and remote learning, which are vital for bridging the urban-rural divide and improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

In terms of achieving inclusive progress, panelists advocated for reducing license fees, addressing right-of-way issues, and promoting infrastructure sharing. Aligning electromagnetic field (EMF) norms with global standards and ensuring affordability were highlighted as critical steps to sustain advancements in 5G and 6G technologies. The discussion also underscored the importance of fostering parity between traditional telecom services and OTT platforms while streamlining regulatory processes to drive innovation.

The panelists further stressed the necessity of bridging the digital divide to empower all sections of society and ensure holistic national progress. Moderator Anuj Siddharth concluded the session by emphasising that collaboration among industry, government, and academia is essential to position India as a global leader in the digital landscape.

Thriving technologies for Digitally-enabled Bharat

The second-panel discussion focused on the technological advancements driving India’s digital transformation. Moderated by Rahul Hakeem, Partner at KPMG, the session featured eminent speakers, including V.J. Christopher, Wireless Advisor at WPC; Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer at Bharti Airtel Foundation; Col. Prashant Choudhary (Retd.) from HCL; Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India; and Vikram Tiwathia, Deputy Director General of Technology at COAI.

The discussion highlighted the transformative impact of technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, and semiconductors in shaping India’s digital ecosystem. Panelists emphasised that 5G rollout is enhancing connectivity, reducing costs, and empowering underserved regions, while AI and IoT are revolutionising industries by boosting efficiency and improving user experiences. India’s robust semiconductor sector, which accounts for 20% of global chipset design talent, was acknowledged for fostering innovation and reducing dependency on foreign imports.

Key points included spectrum management strategies and 6G initiatives focusing on global harmonisation, energy efficiency, and emerging technologies. The panel also discussed India’s active participation in global telecom standards through forums such as the ITU and the 5G India Forum, emphasising the importance of sustainability and affordability in achieving inclusive growth.

The panelists called for collaborative efforts across government, industry, and academia to build a digitally empowered nation and achieve the vision of a "Digitally Viksit Bharat." The session reinforced the need for technology-driven solutions to bridge the digital divide and drive India’s economic transformation.

Streamlining Business for a Digital Economy

The Round Table Discussion on "Ease of Doing Business for Viksit Bharat brought together a distinguished panel of experts, including D. Manoj, Principal Advisor (F&EA) at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI); Dr. Kamal Kapoor, DDG at the National Institute of Communication Finance, Government of India; and Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, President of the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP). The session was moderated by Debashish Chakraborty, Senior Director of Advocacy and Industry Engagement at GSMA.

The discussion focused on streamlining regulatory frameworks, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering innovation to drive ease of doing business. Panelists emphasised the importance of collaborative approaches and forward-thinking policies as essential drivers for achieving the vision of a Digitally Empowered Bharat. Their insights underscored the critical role of creating an enabling environment for businesses, fostering innovation, and aligning policies with global standards to accelerate India’s digital growth.

India’s Vision for a Digital and Equitable Future

Anil Kumar, Chairman of TRAI, delivered a thought-provoking keynote at the DIGICOM Summit 2025, emphasising India’s strategic strides in becoming a global digital leader. He highlighted the tremendous growth of India’s telecom user base to 1.2 billion, with 944 million broadband users, and pointed to the over 100-fold increase in rural broadband subscriptions in the last decade. Kumar cited significant milestones, including 97% 4G connectivity in villages, the BharatNet program connecting over 2.14 lakh gram panchayats and substantial investments in data center capacity.

Referencing a Stanford study, Kumar noted that India leads globally in AI skill penetration and ranks as the third-most digitised economy, with the digital economy contributing 12% to the GDP and projected to reach 20% by 2026-2027. He emphasised the role of policy-friendly environments and technological advancements in driving digital equity and reducing the urban-rural divide. Highlighting advancements in satellite communications, Kumar stressed that leveraging technology to work for people is paramount. He also praised India’s digital public infrastructure, including UPI, for accelerating financial inclusion and transparency.

Kumar further underlined India’s leadership in digital transformation, stating, "India stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, with 97% of villages connected to 4G, and over 99% of districts covered by 5G. Our digital economy, contributing 12% to GDP, is poised to reach USD 1 trillion by 2027-28. From BharatNet to the growing data center ecosystem, India is unlocking unprecedented growth and inclusivity, driving innovation in telecom, space, and digital infrastructure for a sustainable future." With these developments, Kumar affirmed India’s position as a pivotal player in the global digital landscape.

Transforming ISPs in a Digital Era

The panel discussion titled "Navigating the Future: Evolution of ISPs in a Digital-First Era" brought together a distinguished group of speakers to explore key strategies and innovations aimed at bridging the connectivity gap and enhancing the nation’s digital infrastructure. Moderated by Shubhendu Parth, Editor, Voice&Data the panel featured Satyaprakash Singh, Chief Operating Officer, ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT, Anand Singh Chandel, General Manger (Value Added Business) RailTel, Satya N. Gupta, Executive Chairman, Bluetown India and Sujith Babu, Director - Enterprise and Government, Ciena. The session emphasised collaboration between tech giants and telcos, advocating for infrastructure sharing instead of competition.

Panelists discussed sustainable, high-speed solutions like XGS-PON, virtualisation, and automation as transformative tools for evolving business models and improving customer experiences. The role of fiber backhaul, AI tools, and local ISP partnerships was highlighted as critical for addressing connectivity challenges in underserved regions.

Additionally, the discussion emphasised the significance of government initiatives, CSR funding, and content delivery networks in accelerating broadband penetration. These efforts align with the broader vision of Digital India, fostering inclusive growth and enabling sustainable technological advancements to meet the demands of a digital-first era.

Bridging the Digital Divide for Inclusive Growth

Rohit Sharma, Member of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), delivered an impactful keynote address highlighting the exponential growth of India’s telecommunications sector from 2014 to 2024. He credited telecom service providers for expanding coverage across the nation, with 1.2 billion active mobile users and the lowest global data tariff rates, making India an attractive destination for investments. Sharma emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity by supporting 2G and 3G users while advancing 5G rollout, which now covers 88% of the nation. He also stressed the importance of digital literacy, local language content, and affordable smartphones to drive adoption in rural areas. Highlighting initiatives like UPI transactions, digital lockers, and online education during the pandemic, Sharma showcased the transformative impact of digital connectivity on India’s economy and society, setting a strong foundation for future growth.

Empowering Rural India with Technology

The panel discussion titled "Digital Connectivity: Impacting Livelihoods" delved into the critical role of technology in bridging the digital divide and empowering rural India. The session underscored the importance of providing mobile broadband through voice-based solutions and vernacular interfaces to simplify digital adoption. Panelists emphasised that showcasing practical benefits beyond entertainment—such as access to education, healthcare, and financial services—will drive greater usage and engagement.

The discussion also explored the future of user interfaces, advocating for intuitive and accessible technologies to ensure inclusivity. Leveraging advancements like AI, 3D phones, and evolving innovations were identified as key to creating meaningful use cases that address real-world needs in rural areas. The session concluded with a call to develop technology-driven solutions that empower individuals from all backgrounds, ensuring they can thrive in a digital-first nation.

A Roadmap for a Digitally Inclusive Future

The DIGICOM Summit 2025 showcased India’s commitment to becoming a "Digitally Viksit Bharat," emphasising how technology and collaboration can bridge divides and foster inclusive growth. Scindia’s vision for connectivity and robust policies set a transformative tone, complemented by discussions on cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G. Overall, the key takeaways were emphasis on the importance of regulatory reforms, infrastructure sharing, and intuitive technologies in driving sustainable development and empowering underserved regions. As India advances towards a USD 1 trillion digital economy, the summit’s insights provide a roadmap for building an innovative and inclusive digital future.