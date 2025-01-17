Jyotiraditya M Scindia highlights India's Telecom and Digital Transformation

The inaugural edition of Digicom Summit 2025, witnessed an inspiring and insighful address from the Chief Guest, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region. Highlighting the transformative progress India has made in the telecom and digital sectors. He emphasised the significant achievements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has led to substantial growth in domestic production, job creation, and exports.

Reflecting on India’s journey over the last decade, he underscored the nation’s evolving position as a global leader in telecom manufacturing and digital connectivity. He also outlined a forward-looking vision, focusing on innovation, infrastructure expansion, and the potential of startups to drive economic growth. His address concluded with a call to action, urging all stakeholders to collaborate towards realising India’s ambition of becoming a digitally empowered, globally competitive economy by 2030.

He said, "We've launched an ambitious Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Over the past two and a half to three years, we've achieved production worth close to Rs 70,000 crore and created nearly 25,000 jobs. A decade ago, India’s telecom product exports stood at just Rs 8,400 crore. Today, that figure has risen to over Rs 25,000 crore. We’ve also attracted $25 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% in domestic production and consumption. It is my hope and dream that, by 2030, India transforms into a leading telecom product nation. As we speak, I’m in discussions with major telecom companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to explore the possibility of establishing a telecom manufacturing zone and bringing the ecosystem to India."

He also spoke about the automotive sector, where he stressted that we’re now achieving milestones in other areas that were once unimaginable. For instance, Airbus has set up a final assembly line (FAL) for its C295 aircraft and a helicopter production facility in India. These initiatives are being realised across states like Gujarat and Assam. I firmly believe that a Telecom Manufacturing Park (TMP) is an idea whose time has come.

Talking about growth as vision, he mentioned that this is where our startups play a crucial role, even in the telecom sector. India is home to 1.7 lakh startups, creating almost 20 lakh jobs. Sectors like e-commerce, edtech, and fintech will thrive on the robust telecom infrastructure we are building.

By 2030, the e-commerce industry in India is projected to grow to $325 billion, while our digital economy, currently valued at approximately $537 billion, is expected to cross $1 trillion. This growth represents a tremendous opportunity for the telecom sector.

Finally, closing with digital connectivity, he said, "The key to success in digital transformation lies in innovation, implementation, and inclusivity. Over the past decade, broadband users in India have increased from 60 million to nearly 942 million. Broadband speeds have improved tenfold, and data consumption has risen from 10 GB to 22 GB per user—one of the highest in the world.

Building on the success of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 1.0, we are now implementing NBM 2.0. This initiative aims to digitally connect 2.7 lakh villages across India through optical fibre cables (OFC) or alternative media. Over the past ten years, the country’s OFC network has expanded from 10 lakh km to nearly 41 lakh km. This digital transformation is vital for propelling India’s economic growth."

He concluded with saying, "I am confident that, as our sector advances under the leadership of everyone present here, our priority will remain to connect every citizen and empower every community. This will enable India to step into a digitally empowered future.As the Prime Minister has said, this is our moment—our time."