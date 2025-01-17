5G Advanced: A leap towards digital tomorrow

The inaugural Digicom Summit 2025, held in New Delhi, served as a dynamic platform for exploring India's digital future. With a focus on driving innovation, fostering connectivity, and enabling sustainable growth, the summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to discuss transformative technologies and strategies shaping the nation’s digital landscape.

Tarun Chhabra, SVP and India Country Head, Nokia, a key speaker at the event, presented a compelling vision for leveraging technology to drive inclusive growth, broadband connectivity, digital entrepreneurship, and sustainability. His address highlighted the critical role of technology in addressing India's challenges and propelling it toward a digitally empowered future.

Key Themes Discussed:

Broadband for Everyone

Chhabra underscored the need for robust broadband infrastructure, extending connectivity to rural areas. He emphasized how initiatives like 5G and beyond will enable equitable access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, bridging the urban-rural divide. Digital Innovation and Sustainability

Advancements in AI, ML, and IoT are not just driving efficiency but are also aiding sustainability efforts. Chhabra highlighted the potential of precision agriculture, real-time soil testing, and environmental monitoring as examples of how technology can support sustainable development. Empowering Digital Entrepreneurs

Digital highways are opening unprecedented opportunities for entrepreneurs, enabling them to create innovative business models. Chhabra emphasized the need for collaboration among stakeholders to foster a startup ecosystem that can significantly boost the Indian economy. Immersive Technologies and Massification

The potential of technologies like AR/VR in education, gaming, and entertainment was highlighted. Chhabra discussed how these tools could revolutionize experiences, from remote learning in schools to immersive stadium-like gaming experiences. Cybersecurity and Network Resilience

The summit stressed the importance of robust cybersecurity frameworks. Chhabra mentioned the integration of AI and ML in cybersecurity, enabling automatic threat detection and mitigation, ensuring secure networks in an increasingly connected world.

Collaborative Efforts for a Digital Future

Chhabra concluded with a call to action for collaboration among industry players, government, and academia to achieve the ambitious vision of a connected and digitally empowered India. He emphasized that achieving a $1 trillion digital economy is possible through cohesive efforts and the mass adoption of emerging technologies.

The Digicom Summit 2025 successfully highlighted the roadmap for India's digital transformation. The discussions emphasized the transformative potential of technology in fostering inclusive growth and sustainability, marking a significant step toward making India a global digital powerhouse.