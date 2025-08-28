How to conduct a network speed test and fix slow Internet

On a rainy Monday morning in a small Kolkata-based design studio, panic broke out as the team’s cloud-based editing suite froze mid-render. Their client presentation was just hours away, and the culprit was not any software bug or a hardware failure—it was the Internet connection. The same connection they had assumed was “fast enough” when it was first installed three years ago. No one had tested the actual speed in months.

Advertisment

This scenario is familiar to many small business owners and IT heads who rely on stable Internet for everything—from handling transactions and running CRMs to hosting video calls. In SOHO environments, where personal and professional networks often blur, even a smart TV in the next room can slow down a crucial video conference.

Yet, when the slowdown happens, most users open a speed test website, click a button, and hope for the best. That is where things go wrong.

Five Steps of Network Speed Testing

Understanding Internet speed is not just about running a quick test—it is also about knowing what to test, how to test it, and when.

Advertisment

Step 1: Start with the right test environment. Use a wired connection wherever possible. Wi-Fi can be unreliable due to interference, signal drop, and distance from the router. Plugging a laptop directly into the router using an Ethernet cable gives you the cleanest read on the speed provided by your Internet Service Provider—without the noise introduced by wireless factors.

Step 2: Eliminate background noise before running the test. Pause all file downloads, software updates, cloud syncs, and streaming activities on every device connected to the network. These hidden processes consume bandwidth and can distort your test results, making a fast connection look slow.

Step 3: Test at multiple times and use the right server. A single speed test tells you very little. Try running tests during different periods—peak hours, early mornings, late evenings—to observe patterns of performance. Most speed testing tools let you select a server; always choose one close to your physical location for better accuracy.

Advertisment

Step 4: Use different devices. Run the speed test across desktops, laptops, tablets, and phones—over both Wi-Fi and LAN. Inconsistent results across devices may indicate problems with individual machines, outdated drivers, or weaker network adapters rather than the connection itself.

Step 5: Analyse results based on business needs. High download speed does not automatically mean good performance. A business handling video meetings or cloud uploads should pay close attention to upload speed and latency. POS systems and remote teams are often more sensitive to ping and jitter than sheer bandwidth. Match what you see in the report with how your business operates.

Fix Network Issues Without Paying More

Once you have tested thoroughly, the next logical question is how to fix the issues identified. And more often than not, the solution does not lie in upgrading the Internet plan.

Advertisment

Step 1: Replace or reposition your router. Old routers—even those from just five years ago—often cannot handle current broadband speeds. Replacing them with a dual-band or Wi-Fi 6 router can dramatically improve performance. Also, move the router to a central, elevated, and open location—away from walls and electronic devices that may obstruct signals.

Step 2: Add a mesh network if needed. For larger offices or SOHO setups where one router does not cover the entire space, consider using a mesh Wi-Fi system. These systems place small satellite nodes around your space to eliminate weak zones, ensuring consistent speed everywhere.

Step 3: Manage bandwidth internally. Use Quality of Service settings on your router to prioritise work-critical apps over leisure traffic. Schedule heavy data syncs or cloud backups for after hours, and create separate networks for guests or smart devices to prevent them from consuming business-critical bandwidth.

Advertisment

Step 4: Keep your firmware up to date. Many business owners never log in to their router settings again after installation. But outdated firmware can limit performance, reduce security, and cause compatibility issues with newer devices. A quick check and update through the admin interface can resolve hidden slowdowns.

Step 5: Monitor usage and reboot regularly. Rebooting your router once a week clears memory leaks and improves performance. Also, check periodically for unauthorised devices connected to your network—especially in mixed-use environments where neighbours or guests may latch on.

Internet speed may not appear on financial spreadsheets, but it silently powers your revenue, productivity, and reliability. SME IT heads and company owners who treat speed as a metric—not just a complaint—can spot issues before they escalate, improve employee efficiency, and avoid embarrassing interruptions during client calls or product demos.

Advertisment

As the Kolkata design studio learned, one small test and a few tweaks can turn their Monday chaos, and those of others into a smoother workflow—without spending more on bandwidth.