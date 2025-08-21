Quiet power: How RF mesh networks are powering industrial IoT

By Jani Vehkalahti

Walk onto any modern factory floor today, and chances are you will not hear much discussion about the networks quietly keeping everything running behind the scenes.

While much of the conversation around infrastructure connectivity focuses on cloud platforms and AI-powered dashboards, the real enabler is operating silently in the background—reliable, unassuming, and essential. It is a wireless mesh network.

Over the past few years, mesh networking has moved from an emerging concept to a core layer of infrastructure, quietly transforming industries across the globe. And India is no exception.

Why RF Mesh Matters Now?

Let us set the context. When we talk about RF mesh communication, we are referring to the “last mile” of connectivity. RF mesh connects the actual devices, not replacing the Internet backbone, which continues to be delivered via fibre or cellular, but extending it. A single internet connection can be shared with hundreds or even thousands of devices through an RF mesh.

In the case of cellular networks, one mobile operator subscription can serve hundreds of devices, dramatically increasing cost-efficiency.

Industrial environments, however, demand a different kind of connectivity. Traditional centralised infrastructure, such as Wi-Fi or cellular, often struggles in the harsh conditions of factory settings. Many industrial areas suffer from weak cellular coverage, and installing reliable Wi-Fi can be prohibitively complex and expensive. Metal walls, interference, and constantly evolving layouts create ongoing connectivity challenges.

Enter RF mesh networks based on the new NR+ standard, which completely rewrites that script. Instead of relying on a central hub, each device, or node, connects with its neighbours and relays data peer-to-peer, without the need for fixed infrastructure. Think of it like a neighbourhood watch, where every house is both a resident and a signal repeater.

The result? A decentralised, self-healing network that adapts to its environment and eliminates downtime. It also offers the industry’s fastest network recovery following power outages, far outperforming legacy standards.

In practical terms, this means data continues to flow even if a device goes offline or a machine is moved. For operations that run 24/7, that level of resilience is not just a benefit; it is a necessity.

Real-World Benefits of RF Mesh

Mesh networks have already proven their worth across a range of sectors. Take smart metering, for example. With millions of electricity meters scattered across diverse and often remote regions, India needs a connectivity solution that can reach even the smallest villages. RF mesh allows each meter to communicate with its neighbours, forming a multi-hop network that transports data across long distances without requiring infrastructure at every point.

While most RF mesh systems are limited in how many “hops” they can support, the NR+ standard introduces a virtually unlimited hop count. The result is better coverage, higher reliability, lower costs, and significantly reduced maintenance needs.

In manufacturing, similar benefits are emerging. Asset tracking, energy monitoring, and predictive maintenance all rely on sensors transmitting real-time or near-real-time data, and they need to do so reliably.

NR+ based RF mesh networks are purpose-built for these requirements. They scale effortlessly, maintain low latency, and provide the resilience industrial environments demand.

The Quiet Strength of Decentralisation

One reason mesh networking does not often make headlines is that it simply works. It does not require daily reboots. It does not need a complex configuration, and neither does it collapse when a single node fails.

That is the power of decentralised decision-making, much like how drivers on India’s roads make split-second decisions based on their immediate surroundings. Now, imagine those cars were centrally controlled with delayed data. It would not work. Similarly, NR+ mesh enables each device to connect with over 50 other nodes in urban areas, ensuring multiple routes for data to travel.

By removing single points of failure, mesh networks distribute both data and responsibility. This reduces costs while increasing system security. If one node is compromised, the rest of the network continues functioning, isolating threats and protecting operations. In an era of growing cyber risks, that is a significant advantage.

India’s Edge with RF Mesh Adoption

India is, and will continue to be, one of the biggest beneficiaries of RF mesh-based industrial IoT. With a booming manufacturing sector, an increasing focus on smart infrastructure, and a diverse geography, RF mesh presents a low-barrier, high-reliability solution for connecting everything from factories in Tamil Nadu to water pumps in rural Punjab.

The industry is already seeing significant momentum, particularly in electricity distribution. Nearly 10 million smart meters have been deployed across India, with minimal support and without the need for complex integrations. And that is key, scaling IoT in India means keeping it simple.

The industry already has solutions to implement the latest RF mesh standard to ensure simplicity and resilience. The system requires minimal planning, installs quickly, configures itself, and runs on standard hardware, using the unlicensed 865–868 MHz ISM spectrum.

The best technologies eventually fade into the background—like electricity, water, and the internet. RF mesh is on the same path. It does not make noise, nor does it need to. When an entire factory floor talks to itself, stays connected, and runs without intervention, that is when the real revolution arrives—quiet, confident, connected.

The author is the SVP for Smart Grids with Wirepas.