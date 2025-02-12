Airtel partners with Nokia to strengthen 5G FWA, Wi-Fi 6 deployment

Bharti Airtel has signed a strategic agreement with Nokia to procure its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 Access Point using Qualcomm’s Modem-RF and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets. The initiative is aimed to expand Airtel’s 5G FWA and Wi-Fi solutions and provide broadband services in areas where fibre network is scarce or difficult to roll out.

Advertisment

“The deployment of fixed wireless broadband access via 5G networks stands out as a significant application of 5G technology, especially in India, which faces low fibre penetration and a high demand for digital services,” Nokia stated in a press release.

Speaking on the purchase decision, Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, said, “This collaboration with Nokia and Qualcomm underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional network experience for our customers.” He added that the solutions will help provide high-speed Internet to underserved areas and fulfil the need for a superior, uninterrupted broadband experience.

The 5G FWA Solution

Advertisment

Airtel will deploy Nokia’s FastMile 5G outdoor receivers, designed for multi-dwelling units and capable of supporting two households simultaneously, reducing connection costs. According to the company press release, these receivers feature high-gain antennas that enhance broadband access over extended distances while optimising radio resources.

The FastMile 5G outdoor receiver is a compact outdoor device that utilises Power-over-Ethernet technology, enabling easy installation on walls, balconies, or poles. With high-gain antennas (10dBi) and a 180-degree field of view, the device allows good FWA service without needing a clear line of sight alignment with the base station.

To enhance the in-home broadband experience, Airtel will implement Nokia’s Wi-Fi 6 access, which offers intelligent mesh capabilities and self-optimising network features for seamless connectivity. The company stated that both 5G FWA and Wi-Fi 6 access point devices will be manufactured in India and packaged using fully recyclable materials, reinforcing Airtel’s commitment to sustainability.