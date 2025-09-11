Hitachi Rail deploys private 5G with GlobalLogic, Ericsson

GlobalLogic has announced the implementation of a private 5G network at Hitachi Rail’s manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, USA. Delivered in collaboration with Ericsson, the network provides the digital infrastructure for the 307,000-square-foot plant, enabling industrial automation, improved safety, and scalable smart manufacturing.

Advertisment

The Hagerstown site, which can produce up to 20 railcars per month, is central to Hitachi Rail’s digital manufacturing roadmap. The private 5G network, built with ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, supports several next-generation capabilities that are essential for modern production environments.

These include real-time data analysis that enables robotic inspection systems and robotic devices to identify product defects. The network also supports on-site additive manufacturing of spare parts and tooling. Digital twin applications, which rely on low-latency and high-throughput connectivity, allow engineers to simulate and optimise railcar designs before production, reducing errors and accelerating time to market.

The infrastructure facilitates predictive maintenance through secure, real-time data transmission, enabling the forecasting of failures and the maintenance of asset uptime. Advanced image analysis systems are used to conduct automated quality inspections, improving both speed and accuracy. Seamless connectivity across the floor also enables IoT-driven automated vehicles to transport materials safely and efficiently.

Advertisment

Sameer Tikoo, Group Vice President of the Communications and Network Provider Business Unit at GlobalLogic, said the deployment goes beyond improving connectivity and serves as a critical foundation for multiple operational functions at the plant. “Private 5G networks are unlocking new opportunities for industries—from advanced automation to energy optimisation. It is about establishing the resilient digital backbone that modern industrial operations need to compete, grow, and achieve sustainability goals,” he said.

Integrated Deployment, Collaborative Execution

The project combines Hitachi Rail’s operational expertise, Ericsson’s network technologies, and GlobalLogic’s integration capabilities to showcase how private 5G can transform conventional manufacturing into agile, digitally driven operations.

As part of the Ericsson Private 5G ecosystem, GlobalLogic aligned semiconductor-level capabilities with cloud-scale digital solutions to deliver the network. The company managed deployment and integration end-to-end, spanning technical and business consulting, lifecycle management, and service delivery. It also drew on its cross-domain expertise in telecoms and manufacturing, along with a decade-long collaboration with Ericsson, to bring the project to completion.

Advertisment

Joe Pozza, President of North America at Hitachi Rail, said the Hagerstown facility represents a new model for global rail production. “This facility is a blueprint for the future of rail production worldwide. Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for advanced manufacturing environments. It allows us to automate more processes, protect our workforce, and accelerate innovation,” he noted.

Alan Minney, Senior Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Enterprise at Ericsson, highlighted the practical value of the deployment. “This project shows how private 5G can power everything from predictive maintenance to collaborative robotics, while reducing energy usage and downtime,” he said.