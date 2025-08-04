BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery partner for India’s first private 5G network in oil sector

Numaligarh Refinery and the state-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement a private 5G network at the refinery. This marks the first deployment of a private 5G network within India’s oil refinery industry, highlighting a major step forward for both BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery.

According to the companies, the 5G rollout will enable the development of highly reliable, secure networks capable of supporting real-time industrial communications. This deployment is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and technological integration within the refinery.

The MoU was signed during a session focused on promoting Industry 4.0 technologies. The workshop featured discussions on 5G CNPN (Captive Non-Public Networks), digital twins, AI-driven 3D printing, virtual formulation, AR/VR/MR, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics.

“This is a historic milestone for the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 within India’s industrial ecosystem,” said Sudhakararao Papa, Director of Enterprise Business at BSNL.

Commenting on the significance of the agreement, BSNL CMD Robert J Ravi stated, “The installation of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL represents a significant technological advancement, not only in connectivity but also in redefining future operational capabilities across key industries. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to lead this journey towards a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat.”

Looking ahead, BSNL also plans to begin rolling out 5G services to its retail customers. The company is currently on track to deploy 4G services at 100,000 sites nationwide. Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, confirmed that BSNL has already installed 93,450 4G towers across India, bringing the company closer to achieving its target.

Despite ongoing challenges in the competitive telecom landscape, BSNL has reported a positive development in its user base. The company’s active VLR (Visitor Location Register) subscriber count rose by 1.15 million, from 55.95 million in May 2025 to 57.10 million in June 2025, signalling growing consumer confidence and adoption.