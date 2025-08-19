The evolution of telecom in India: Powered by 5G, AI, and Innovation

India is emerging as a global leader in data consumption and 5G deployment, with rapid growth driven by widespread adoption of generative AI, immersive content, and AR/VR applications. The country now leads in per-user data usage and is shaping next-generation networks through high engagement with GenAI apps. To meet evolving demands, Indian telcos are moving towards programmable, AI-powered, and dynamic network architectures that enable real-time optimisation, differentiated services, and scalable, autonomous operations.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, India Head-Networks, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson spoke with V&D around Programmable Networks for enabling seamless internet experience and how Ericsson is playing a key role in this transformation through its network solutions and investments in manufacturing, R&D, and AI innovation. Take a look at some of the excerpts from the interaction:

How would you describe India’s unique data demand landscape?

India has already set a global benchmark in 5G rollout, with nearly 475,000 sites, 99% population coverage, and over 290 million subscribers, all achieved in under two years. It’s a scale the world has never seen before.

What makes India truly unique is the rapid pace of data consumption growth. Currently, India leads the world with an average monthly data usage of 32 GB per user, a figure projected to double to 62 GB by 2030, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report (June 2025). This growth isn’t driven by video streaming alone; it also includes generative AI applications, immersive content, and AR/VR experiences.

Remarkably, 21% of Indian users already use four or more GenAI apps, nearly triple the figure in the United States. Furthermore, two-thirds of 5G users are expected to engage with GenAI weekly within the next five years (Ericsson ConsumerLab). This high level of engagement is directly shaping network architecture, as operators accelerate the deployment of 5G Standalone, network slicing, and Quality-on-Demand APIs.

What role do AI and automation play in the development and deployment of programmable networks?

AI and automation are central to the creation of high-performing, programmable networks. They enable networks to adapt dynamically, self-optimise, and maintain consistent performance in increasingly complex environments. As networks expand in scale, traffic volume, and service diversity, traditional operational methods simply cannot match the speed and precision required.

AI allows networks to interpret business intent, such as prioritising certain services or balancing performance with energy efficiency, while processing vast datasets, making real-time decisions, and executing actions automatically. Automation ensures these decisions are implemented seamlessly across network domains, reducing operational complexity and enabling faster service delivery at scale.

Examples include digital twins, which simulate changes before implementation to help avoid performance degradation; reinforcement learning, which optimises radio resources in real time to enhance network efficiency; and agentic AI, which enables autonomous, goal-driven actions within the network based on predefined objectives.

Together, AI and automation enhance spectrum efficiency, capacity, customer experience, and accelerate the evolution toward autonomous networks featuring zero-touch operations and self-healing capabilities.

How are programmable networks redefining connectivity in India’s evolving telecom ecosystem?

Programmable networks represent a fundamental shift in how connectivity is delivered and monetised. Moving away from a uniform, best-effort model, operators can now dynamically tailor network performance to meet specific consumer and enterprise needs, be it ultra-low latency for mobile gaming, guaranteed bandwidth for live streaming, or high reliability for mission-critical IoT.

This transformation is made possible through intent-driven, AI-powered, and service-aware capabilities that allow networks to understand objectives, optimise in real time, and ensure predictable performance outcomes.

Programmable networks empower operators to launch innovative services more quickly, deliver premium connectivity in high-demand areas, and unlock new revenue streams through differentiated offerings and the use of network APIs. This flexibility enables telecom providers to adapt to diverse customer needs while enhancing service quality and monetisation potential.

What does the shift from static to dynamic network design look like, and why is it critical for future network infrastructure?

The transition from static to dynamic network design marks a move from rigid, manually configured infrastructure to intelligent, programmable systems that respond in real time to changing demands. In static networks, parameters are set manually and optimised infrequently. By contrast, dynamic networks use intent-driven, AI-enabled capabilities to adjust performance instantly, boosting capacity during stadium events, reducing latency for gaming tournaments, or minimising energy use during off-peak hours.

This evolution is essential, as future networks will need to support a wide range of applications, many of which have stringent performance requirements. A dynamic network design enables greater flexibility and scalability, efficient resource utilisation without over-provisioning, faster time-to-market for new services, and the large-scale delivery of differentiated connectivity to meet diverse user and enterprise demands.

In India, where mobile data usage is surging across both consumer and enterprise segments, dynamic networks will be vital in enabling premium user experiences, advanced industrial applications, and sustainable network operations.

Can you share insights from the Maha Kumbh case study and how it showcases the potential of programmable networks?

The Maha Kumbh 2025 was a landmark event that demonstrated the true potential of programmable networks at massive scale. In partnership with Jio, we enabled seamless 5G connectivity for the world’s largest human gathering, over 660 million people, with peak network traffic levels that would challenge any infrastructure. On the busiest day alone, the network handled 20 million voice calls and 400 million data requests.

Our technologies carried 55% of the total data traffic during the event, showcasing the strength and efficiency of our network solutions. Key enablers of this performance included network slicing, which allowed for the prioritisation of services; carrier aggregation on the 700 MHz band, which enhanced coverage and capacity; VoNR (Voice over New Radio), which enabled high-quality voice services over 5G; and automated resource partitioning, which ensured optimal allocation of network resources in real time.

These capabilities allowed the network to prioritise services in real time, even in no-vehicle zones. This was far more than a large-scale deployment, it was an intelligent, adaptive infrastructure in action. The success of the Maha Kumbh showcases how programmable networks can deliver high performance, resilience, and differentiated services under the most demanding conditions.

What are Ericsson’s key offerings in the programmable networks space, and how are you supporting telcos in this journey?

Ericsson’s programmable networks portfolio is designed to help operators evolve from traditional, best-effort connectivity to differentiated, intent-driven services at scale. Our portfolio is built on four key pillars:

i. High-Performing Networks

Industry-leading RAN and Core solutions, co-designed hardware and software, and advanced Ericsson Silicon provide superior performance, energy efficiency, and security—all at an optimised total cost of ownership (TCO).

ii. Programmability

We offer intent-driven, AI-enabled, service-aware RAN; exposure of network capabilities through APIs; and orchestration via the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) with rApps, enabling dynamic network control to meet business goals.

iii. Open Architecture

A cloud-native, horizontally open architecture allows telcos to integrate best-in-class components across RAN, transport, and core, fostering innovation while minimising integration complexity.

iv. AI Integration

AI is embedded within the RAN (for real-time optimisation) and for the RAN (via non-real-time rApps), supporting predictive performance, autonomous decision-making, and advanced service assurance.

We work closely with telcos through collaborative strategies, proven deployment expertise, and a growing ecosystem of partners and developers to support their network transformation journeys.

What is the significance of the Indian market for Ericsson?

India remains a strategically critical market for Ericsson, both in terms of business growth and technology leadership. The country accounts for approximately 7% of our global revenue and is home to 21,500 employees, our largest workforce globally, including over 2,000 R&D engineers.

Our journey in India began in 1903, and we’ve played a pivotal role in every network generation, from 2G to 5G. In fact, Ericsson was the first telecom company to begin manufacturing in India, in 1994. Today, our Pune facility, operated in partnership with Jabil, plays a vital role in supporting India’s national 5G deployment.

As of June 2025, we’ve further expanded by localising passive antenna manufacturing in collaboration with VVDN Technologies. This milestone not only meets domestic demand but also positions India as a global hub for exporting advanced telecom equipment.

India is also a key innovation centre. Our Global AI Accelerator in Bengaluru, one of only three worldwide, leads AI and network automation research. Our R&D teams in Chennai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru are actively contributing to next-generation technologies, including 6G, cloud-native infrastructure, and open network APIs.