Celona and HCLTech partner to bring advanced private 5G solutions

Celona has joined forces with HCLTech to deliver innovative private 5G solutions to businesses worldwide. Announced on 8 October 2024, this strategic partnership combines Celona's expertise in private 5G technology with HCLTech’s extensive experience in digital transformation. Their goal is to help industries adopt advanced wireless connectivity solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and automation.

As the demand for faster, more secure, and reliable connectivity grows, private 5G networks are emerging as a key technology for businesses. The partnership between Celona and HCLTech focuses on providing comprehensive private 5G solutions tailored to the specific needs of different industries. These solutions will help enterprises unlock the potential of data, AI, and digital tools to modernise operations and improve performance.

One of the core benefits of private 5G networks is their ability to support the increasing connectivity demands of Industry 4.0—where businesses are shifting towards automation, smart manufacturing, and real-time data-driven decision-making. Celona’s advanced private 5G LAN technology, combined with HCLTech’s wide range of digital services, will enable businesses to achieve these goals efficiently.

Sanjeet Pandit, Vice President of Global Sales at Celona, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are excited to collaborate with HCLTech to bring private 5G networks to industries that need them the most. This partnership allows us to create tailored connectivity solutions that improve productivity and innovation on a global scale.”

Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President at HCLTech, also highlighted the importance of this collaboration. “Partnering with Celona enables us to offer best-in-class private 5G solutions to our clients. Together, we are committed to providing cutting-edge technology that supports the digital transformation of businesses and industries worldwide.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the deployment of private 5G networks. By integrating Celona's 5G technology with HCLTech's digital expertise, the two companies are paving the way for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services to improve their operations and efficiency through next-generation wireless connectivity.

As more industries adopt private 5G solutions, this collaboration promises to play a key role in shaping the future of connected enterprises, offering secure, high-performance networks that support the evolving needs of modern businesses.