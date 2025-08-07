Samsung wireless soundbars bring AI audio to Indian homes

Samsung has launched its 2025 soundbar lineup in India, introducing a new generation of wireless audio systems that combine smart connectivity, adaptive acoustics, and compact design for connected homes.

The new range, led by the flagship HW-Q990F and convertible HW-QS700F, is designed to work without wires and with minimal setup. According to the company, the soundbars featuring Wireless Dolby Atmos deliver immersive surround sound via Wi-Fi rather than HDMI or optical cables.

“Paired with Q-Symphony Pro, these soundbars synchronise with compatible Samsung TVs to produce a blended output using both devices' speakers, without manual calibration or messy connections,” the Samsung press release stated.

This wireless-first approach reduces cable dependency in already congested urban homes and offers users a clutter-free sound experience, aligned with India’s growing appetite for smart and connected infrastructure.

Adaptive Acoustics That Know Where They Are

One of the key innovations in this lineup is Samsung’s Convertible Fit Design, equipped with an integrated Gyro Sensor that detects whether the soundbar is wall-mounted or placed flat. This information is used to automatically adjust the sound profile for optimal output, making installation easier for consumers who typically lack professional setup support.

Sound performance is further enhanced by AI Sound Optimisation, which adjusts audio in real time depending on the type of content—films, TV shows, music, or games—and the room's acoustic environment. A feature called Active Voice Amplifier Pro identifies ambient noise and isolates voices, improving speech clarity even in noisy surroundings.

Supporting models include a new 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer, redesigned to be 58% smaller than before.

Designed for Smart Homes, Not Just Cinema Rooms

Recognising the shift toward multi-device households, Samsung claims it has built this range to integrate with major platforms—SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Roon. “This allows consumers to control playback, issue voice commands, and stream high-resolution content across devices, without needing to switch inputs or use multiple remotes,” the company stated.

The soundbars also cater to Indian viewing habits that span across OTT platforms, YouTube, and DTH content, enabling seamless performance across sources without manual audio adjustments. “Whether used for late-night movie watching or all-day music streaming, the system adapts.”

With prices starting at Rs 14,990 and going up to Rs 92,990, Samsung is positioning its 2025 soundbar range not just as premium audio equipment, but as smart wireless infrastructure for connected homes. Available through the company website, major retail outlets, and online marketplaces, the lineup reflects a shift in Samsung’s focus—from powerful sound to context-aware, digitally native audio experiences.