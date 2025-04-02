Dolby laboratories introduces Dolby cinema in India

Dolby Laboratories, a company specialising in immersive entertainment experiences, has announced that it will introduce Dolby Cinema to India this year, marking a significant development in premium cinema. City Pride in Pune, Allu Cineplex in Hyderabad, LA Cinema in Trichy, AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, EVM Cinemas in Kochi, and G Cineplex in Ulikkal will be the first six exhibitors to launch Dolby Cinema screens in India.

Advertisment

Dolby Cinema aims to enhance how Indian audiences experience films, providing them with the opportunity to see and hear stories as the filmmakers intended. This milestone establishes a new standard for premium cinema in India and demonstrates Dolby’s commitment to innovation in entertainment.

As a premium cinema offering, Dolby Cinema integrates advanced picture and sound technology. Dolby Vision delivers superior brightness and deeper blacks, creating a more realistic sense of depth and rendering colours and details with remarkable clarity. Dolby Atmos provides an immersive audio experience, with sound that moves around the audience, including overhead, to fully immerse viewers in the narrative. Dolby Cinema is designed to present films as intended by the creators, placing audiences at the heart of the experience. Furthermore, the auditorium design ensures that every seat is optimised to offer an equally high-quality viewing experience.

"The introduction of Dolby Cinema in India is a significant moment for the country’s entertainment industry," said Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories. "Indian audiences have a deep appreciation for cinema, and Dolby Cinema provides an unparalleled viewing experience. Since the first Dolby Cinema opened in 2014, the format has expanded rapidly, with 35 exhibitor partners across 14 countries. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting cinematic storytelling by collaborating with filmmakers, studios, and exhibitors to enhance audience engagement," Archer added.

Advertisment

A key aspect of bringing Dolby Cinema to India has been ensuring that filmmakers have access to world-class post-production facilities. In addition to 24 Dolby Atmos theatrical mixing facilities in India, Dolby has partnered with Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad to establish India’s first Dolby Vision colour grading facility for cinema. This initiative provides Indian filmmakers with state-of-the-art tools to enhance visual storytelling.