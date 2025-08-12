NTP-25: Can ambition meet implementation reality?

By Jaideep Ghosh

India’s draft National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) outlines an ambitious roadmap to transform the country into a global telecommunications leader. Released recently for public consultation, the policy positions telecommunications as a foundational pillar of economic growth, social empowerment, industrial self-reliance, and technological advancement.

Designed to replace the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, NTP-25 seeks to address the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities presented by next-generation technologies. Its vision is structured around six strategic missions, each with bold targets for 2030 that collectively aim to reshape India’s digital future.

The scope of the policy is broad, covering everything from digital infrastructure to sustainability. By 2030, it targets 90% 5G coverage and 100% 4G penetration, with 80% of telecom towers fibre-connected. The policy envisions 100 million broadband-connected homes and one million public Wi-Fi hotspot deployments. To stimulate the economy, it proposes attracting Rs 1 trillion in annual telecom investment and creating one million new jobs, along with reskilling another million workers. It also aims to double exports from the sector.

On the manufacturing front, the policy sets out to boost telecom production by 150%, reduce imports by half, support start-ups, and establish dedicated telecom manufacturing zones. For technological leadership, it prioritises Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), 6G, satellite, and quantum communications, and aspires to capture 10% of global intellectual property in 6G. Other missions include strengthening network trust through SafeNet infrastructure, biometric and IMEI validation, and equipment certification. Environmentally, the policy targets a 30% reduction in sectoral carbon emissions, greater reliance on renewable energy, and climate-resilient networks.

While the vision is forward-looking and comprehensive, its ambitious scale raises critical questions about implementation, particularly in light of mixed results from previous policy targets.

Learning from NDCP 2018: Unfulfilled Promises

The National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 laid out an ambitious roadmap: universal broadband connectivity, 1 Gbps speeds to all Gram Panchayats by 2020, 100 million fixed-line connections, an 8% GDP contribution from digital communications, and the creation of four million new jobs by 2022. Yet, most of these goals remain either partially achieved or largely unfulfilled.

A comparison of key connectivity metrics between NDCP 2018 and the proposed NTP-25 reveals both progress and persistent gaps. NDCP 2018 had envisioned universal broadband access, and while 4G coverage has reached substantial levels, NTP-25 aims to institutionalise this by targeting 100% population coverage by 2030 (see: Connectivity Targets: NTP 25 vs. NDCP 2018).

The rollout of 5G, although not explicitly targeted in NDCP 2018—which instead prioritised speeds of 50 Mbps for every citizen and 1 Gbps for institutions—has gathered pace. However, universal 5G access remains incomplete. NTP-25 sets a defined target of 90% population coverage within the next five years.

Tower fibreisation, a critical enabler of high-speed connectivity, also lags. While NDCP 2018 had aimed for 60% fibre-connected towers by 2022, only 46% has been achieved to date. NTP-25 raises the bar further, aiming for 80% by 2030. Similarly, the target of 100 million fixed-line broadband connections remains unmet, with just 44.69 million households connected as of June 2025. Still, NTP-25 retains this goal, underlining its continued importance.

Public Wi-Fi presents the widest shortfall. Against a target of 10 million hotspots under NDCP 2018, only 55,052 had been deployed by March 2025. Acknowledging this gap, NTP-25 scales down the target to a more pragmatic, though still ambitious, one million hotspots by 2030.

This patchy track record creates a credibility challenge. NTP-25 recognises these earlier shortfalls—including limited progress in domestic manufacturing and delays in the BharatNet programme—and promises course corrections through sharper targets and enhanced financial frameworks. However, without fundamentally different implementation strategies, there remains a risk that history could repeat itself.

Global Context: How India Stacks Up

India’s evolving telecommunications governance framework—including the draft National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25), the Telecommunications Act 2023, and emerging regulations around AI and digital technologies—places it firmly in line with global best practices. At the same time, these policies reflect the specific developmental, demographic, and infrastructural challenges unique to India.

A comparative view of key international strategies reveals both convergence and divergence in national telecom priorities (see: Global Policy Comparison). The European Union, through its Digital Decade policy, Digital Markets Act, and AI Act, is focused on building gigabit broadband networks, fostering 6G research and development, ensuring robust AI governance, and strengthening network security by 2030.

China, in parallel, has outlined its ambitions through the 5G Set Sail Plan and its broader industrial agenda under Made in China 2025. It aims to lead globally in 5G and 6G development, expand IoT infrastructure, advance the shift to IPv6, and reduce dependency on foreign technology.

In the United States, telecom governance is being shaped through a series of policy instruments, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and FCC-led initiatives. These focus on broadband subsidies, equitable access across geographies, and safeguarding spectrum and telecom equipment.

The United Kingdom, through its rolling infrastructure and digital plans from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), is prioritising rural broadband access, 5G deployment, telecom security, and AI integration.

Japan’s Society 5.0 initiative and digital strategy, led by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), focus on fostering advanced communications infrastructure, including 5G and 6G, integrating IoT and satellite systems, and promoting high-tech domestic manufacturing.

Across all these economies, telecommunications is recognised as a foundational driver of innovation, economic resilience, and strategic autonomy, paralleling the core vision of India’s NTP-25.

NTP-25: Strengths and Strategic Vision

The NTP-25 presents a bold and forward-looking vision aimed at positioning India as a global telecom innovation hub and a leading producer of next-generation digital technologies. One of its core strengths lies in its holistic, mission-driven framework. The six strategic missions lay out a comprehensive blueprint that spans infrastructure expansion, technological innovation, security, skills development, and environmental sustainability.

A key highlight is the policy’s sharp focus on emerging technologies. By prioritising 5G and 6G development, alongside AI, IoT, and quantum communication, NTP-25 lays the foundation for building resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure. The policy also strengthens the innovation ecosystem with initiatives such as the establishment of 10 Centres of Excellence, the promotion of innovation-driven enterprises, and an emphasis on intellectual property creation in the 6G domain.

Security has also been given due attention, with robust proposals including quantum-safe cryptography, telecom cybersecurity audits, and certification of trusted telecom products—measures critical to safeguarding digital networks. The sustainability agenda is another commendable feature, with targets to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint by 30%, greater focus on energy efficiency, e-waste management, and the promotion of green telecom practices.

NTP-25: Gaps in Execution Strategy

Despite its strengths, NTP-25 has several areas of concern that warrant attention. Most notably, it lacks a clear implementation roadmap or timeline. While the policy is ambitious in its targets, it stops short of defining how and when these will be operationalised. The past experience of NDCP 2018—where several targets remain unmet—serves as a cautionary reminder. Challenges such as the fixed-line broadband shortfall, repeated delays in BharatNet (which has missed four major deadlines), and the underutilisation of funds under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (formerly USOF) point to systemic execution issues.

The policy also falls short in detailing the funding mechanisms for its expansive goals. Whether in supporting R&D, incentivising infrastructure development, or scaling digital inclusion, the absence of clear budgetary allocations raises concerns about feasibility. Similarly, while India has made significant strides in mobile handset manufacturing, the telecom equipment PLI scheme has produced mixed outcomes, highlighting the need for a more focused industrial strategy.

Notably absent is any reference to spectrum pricing reform—an omission that could undermine operator viability in a sector already burdened with high spectrum costs. The role of private sector players, though referenced, remains undefined, and there is little clarity on their engagement in key missions. Likewise, the policy misses an opportunity to provide regulatory clarity on OTT platforms, digital content, and the increasingly converged telecom-broadcast space. Consumer protection, while acknowledged, would benefit from more robust detail on privacy rights, redressal mechanisms, and digital literacy efforts.

The Path Forward: From Aspiration to Execution

NTP-25 is ambitious, inclusive, and timely—but its success will depend on a decisive shift from aspiration to execution. Translating the policy’s vision into reality will require transparent milestone tracking, regular public reporting, and comprehensive financial viability assessments for each mission.

Stronger accountability mechanisms across central, state, and local levels—as well as clearly defined roles for private sector players—are essential to avoid the pitfalls of past policies. Moreover, sustained stakeholder engagement and flexible timeline adjustments based on on-ground realities will be critical.

The current consultation phase offers a valuable opportunity to close the implementation gap. With a pragmatic and accountable approach, India can transform its telecom ambitions into a globally competitive digital advantage.

