Draft NTP 2025: India’s push for inclusive, secure, green telecom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released the draft National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) for public consultation, proposing a sweeping transformation of India’s telecom ecosystem. Centred on people-first outcomes, the draft policy reframes telecom as a force for inclusion, governance, and environmental stewardship, while anchoring innovation, domestic manufacturing, and network security as strategic enablers.

Advertisment

Building on the momentum of the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, the NTP-25 sets sharper goals for the next decade. “This policy responds to the emerging opportunities and challenges presented by next-generation technologies such as 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), quantum communications, satellite network, and blockchain,” the draft policy document noted.

It further added that these innovations are reshaping global value chains, and India is uniquely positioned to leverage them to bridge the digital divide, foster inclusive growth, and establish itself as a global digital powerhouse.

At the heart of the policy are six strategic missions: universal connectivity, innovation, domestic manufacturing, network security, ease of doing business, and sustainability. These missions are not standalone goals but deeply interwoven levers aimed at doubling the telecom sector’s contribution to GDP, creating over a million jobs, driving Rs 1 lakh crore in annual investments, and establishing India as both a trusted consumer and a global supplier of telecom products and services.

Advertisment

Expanding Universal and Resilient Digital Access

The draft policy aims to ensure that every citizen and institution has access to affordable, high-quality telecom services by 2030 (Mission 1). Key targets include 100% 4G and 90% 5G population coverage, 10 crore fixed-line broadband households, and one million public Wi-Fi hotspots.

To build a robust infrastructure, the policy proposes increasing fibreisation of telecom towers from 46% to 80% and completing fibre deployment to all Gram Panchayats under BharatNet with an uptime of over 98%.

Advertisment

It also outlines a flexible regulatory framework to support the proliferation of fixed-line broadband and satellite services, particularly in areas that are unserved or underserved. This includes promoting the use of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), such as satellite communication systems, and deploying submarine cable systems to strengthen the resilience of National Long Distance (NLD) networks.

The draft policy suggests using the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) scheme to expand mobile coverage in rural, remote, and urban areas. Hybrid technologies—such as satellite, Wi-Fi, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and high-altitude platforms—will help reach locations with limited or no service. The policy also calls for reforms in quality-of-service standards using crowd-sourced data to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) both indoors and outdoors.

Satellite communication (Satcom) is positioned as a strategic tool to bridge connectivity gaps and support emergency response. The policy aligns NTN frameworks with the Indian Space Policy 2023, and proposes enabling Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) models to facilitate domestic growth. It prioritises the timely release of spectrum for IMT, millimetre wave (mmWave), and sub-terahertz (sub-THz) bands to support 6G technologies, including network virtualisation and software-defined networking (SDN).

Advertisment

Additional proposals include setting up of Satcom use case labs for socio-economic applications, network sharing to improve affordability, and active participation in international spectrum forums to secure orbital slots and promote spectrum sustainability.

Telecom affordability remains a key focus, with the policy recommending that broadband tariffs stay below 2% of monthly per capita GNI, in line with UN guidelines. It also calls for incentives for fixed broadband, improved access to devices, and convergence of terrestrial and satellite networks. A unified licensing and regulatory framework for Satcom services is also proposed to ensure parity with terrestrial networks and encourage private investment.

Enhancing Governance and Service Accessibility

Advertisment

The draft policy seeks to simplify telecom governance and improve the quality of life through faster, more citizen-centric service delivery (Mission 5: Ease of Living and Doing Business). It proposes to reduce the average time for grievance redressal by 50%, streamline spectrum and licensing approvals, and enable digital-by-design regulatory mechanisms. Measures include deemed approvals, unified compliance portals, RegTech adoption, and support for smaller Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to strengthen last-mile access.

The Right of Way (RoW) portal will be scaled up under the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, involving all major stakeholders. Infrastructure planning will integrate with the PM GatiShakti initiative through Digital Twin modelling. A composite electricity billing system for telecom operators is also on the anvil.

From a citizen-facing perspective, a unified telecom services portal in vernacular languages has been proposed, along with awareness campaigns on electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation. The Samriddh Gram initiative, which promotes telecom-enabled public services in rural areas, will be scaled further. The policy proposes expanding the pilot programmes for 5G and BharatNet-based applications to include local bodies, schools, and institutions, supported by targeted capacity building.

Advertisment

Similarly, Satcom services are expected to play a critical role in powering these pilot projects in geographically challenging terrains, such as the Northeast, Himalayan regions, and island territories.

Driving Climate-Aligned Telecom Transition

The draft national telecom policy also includes a dedicated sustainability framework. The NTP-25 aims for a 30% reduction in sectoral carbon emissions, with 30% of telecom towers powered by renewable energy by 2030. The framework advocates Green Energy Open Access, AI-based energy optimisation, and energy passports for network components.

Advertisment

It further aims to align the telecom sector with India’s carbon market mechanisms and supports the development of circular economy standards. These include mandates for e-waste recycling, product lifecycle extension, use of refurbished equipment, and integration of telecom vendors into the Right to Repair portal. A Centre of Excellence on Sustainability in Telecom has been proposed to drive research and development initiatives in green technologies.

Enabling Innovation, Self-Reliance, and Security

To support its broader outcome-led vision, the draft policy outlines a triad of enablers focused on innovation, domestic manufacturing, and cybersecurity. With its focus on driving innovation in the sector, the draft policy aims to position India among the world’s top 10 telecom R&D hubs and secure 10% of the global 6G intellectual property rights. It supports the creation of 10 Centres of Excellence, experimental spectrum use, a Sovereign Patent Fund, and IP-backed financing frameworks.

Aimed at fostering domestic manufacturing, the draft policy targets a 150% increase in telecom equipment output and 50% import substitution (Mission 3). It proposes setting up a Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) and an Indian Institute of Telecom Technology (IIT²) to support indigenous design, skilling, and exports. Testing and certification systems will be harmonised with international standards. The policy also encourages the local development of Satcom terminals, ground stations, and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) components as part of its push for satellite manufacturing and innovation.

On the security front, the policy proposes a National Telecom SafeNet, quantum-resistant cryptographic systems, and AI-driven threat detection (Mission 4). It also calls for biometric-based user identification, stricter measures against spam and unsolicited communications, and regular telecom security audits. A dedicated Centre of Excellence for AI in Telecom Cybersecurity is proposed to mitigate evolving digital threats.

The DoT is open to feedback and suggestions from the stakeholders on the draft National Telecom Policy 2025 until 14 August 2025 (21 days from the date of issuance of the circular, 24 July 2025). Once notified, NTP-25 will replace the existing 2018 policy and guide India’s telecom sector through its next phase of growth and transformation.