Draft National Telecom Policy 2025 released, aimed at boosting investment and innovation

The Indian government has released the draft National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) for public consultation. The policy sets out a strategic vision to significantly boost investment in the telecom sector, promote innovation, and enhance digital connectivity across the country.

Advertisment

Under NTP-25, the government aims to attract annual investments of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore (around USD 12.1 billion) into the telecom industry. These investments are expected to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and drive innovation across digital and technological sectors.

Coverage and connectivity goals

The draft policy outlines ambitious coverage targets:

Advertisment

Universal 4G coverage by 2030

90% 5G coverage

Expansion of fixed broadband to over 100 million households

In addition, the government plans to deploy one million public Wi-Fi hotspots and extend fibre connectivity to 80% of the country’s mobile towers, with the goal of ensuring seamless and reliable digital access across urban and rural areas.

Focus on skill development and job creation

Advertisment

Recognising the critical role of human capital in the digital economy, NTP-25 places strong emphasis on upskilling and reskilling. The government has identified the need to retrain over one million workers to meet the demands of the evolving telecom and digital landscape. The policy also envisions the creation of one million new jobs in the sector.

NTP-25 aims to position India among the top 10 global hubs for telecom technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), 6G, and quantum communications. India has already taken significant steps toward 6G development, actively collaborating with global academic and research institutions to remain at the forefront of next-generation telecom innovation.

Policy vision

Advertisment

The preamble to the draft policy states,'The National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25) represents a transformative vision for India’s digital future, reaffirming the country’s strategic commitment to telecommunications as a foundational pillar for economic development, social empowerment, and technological innovation.”

The draft policy is currently open for public feedback. Industry stakeholders, experts, and citizens are encouraged to participate in the consultation process to shape the final policy framework.