Airtel Rs 199 plan offers free Adobe Express Premium

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest mobile operator, has introduced a prepaid plan priced at Rs199 that includes complimentary access to Adobe Express Premium. The benefit, recently launched, is currently available at no additional cost to Airtel’s broadband and prepaid customers. With Adobe Express Premium normally priced at around Rs 4,000 per year, the offer adds significant value to the entry-level plan. Customers can activate the subscription directly through the Airtel Thanks app.

Advertisment

Below is a closer look at the Rs199 prepaid plan and the benefits it offers.

Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan: Key Benefits

The Airtel Rs199 prepaid plan provides a total data allowance of 2GB, along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel also lists access to Airtel Xstream Play as part of the package. However, this is the standard version of the platform rather than a premium subscription. In practice, the basic Xstream Play service is already available to most users, regardless of whether it is mentioned in their plan details. As a result, this feature functions largely as a promotional addition.

Advertisment

Adobe Express Premium Offer

The most notable benefit of the Rs 199 plan is the inclusion of a one-year subscription to Adobe Express Premium. Despite the plan’s modest price, users receive access to professional design tools that are typically offered at a much higher annual cost.

The plan does not include premium features such as 5G data access. Nevertheless, the addition of Adobe Express Premium makes it an attractive option for users interested in creative tools at a low price point.

Bharti Airtel last week announced a collaboration with Adobe to offer Adobe Express Premium free of charge for one year to its entire customer base of more than 360 million users across India. The initiative, described as a first-of-its-kind partnership, aims to support the country’s growing creator economy and widen access to professional creative tools.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, all Airtel customers, including mobile, broadband and DTH users, will receive complimentary access to Adobe Express Premium, a subscription normally priced at around Rs 4,000 per year. The offer can be activated through the Airtel Thanks App and does not require users to provide credit card details.

Other Digital Subscriptions

Airtel has also been bundling digital services with its higher-value plans. These include subscriptions to Perplexity Pro and Google Cloud, offered for one year and six months respectively.

The Perplexity Pro offer was first introduced in 2025. However, it is now limited to users who had previously claimed the benefit, and is no longer available to new subscribers.

Advertisment

Also Read: https://www.voicendata.com/software-apps/airtel-offers-adobe-express-premium-free-for-one-year-11039380