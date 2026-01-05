Airtel introduces broadband discount with advance payment model

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 to customers taking a new broadband connection. New connections can be purchased through the company’s website or mobile app, with Airtel offering both fibre broadband and AirFiber services across the country. Customers can review available Wi-Fi plans online and select an option that suits their requirements and budget.

Advertisment

How the Rs1,000 discount works

Under the offer, customers are required to pay an upfront amount of Rs 1,500, inclusive of GST, at the time of booking a new connection. This amount is not a standalone fee but is adjusted against future broadband bills, effectively acting as an advance payment. The Rs 1,000 discount is applied after this advance has been fully utilised.

Once the Rs 1,500 advance has been adjusted against ongoing bills, Airtel credits the customer’s account with benefits equivalent to Rs 1,000. This is provided in the form of ten vouchers, which can be used against ten future broadband bills, rather than as a one-time cash discount. The initial Rs 1,500 payment also covers hardware and installation charges.

Airtel provides customers with the necessary equipment, including a router, at the time of installation. However, ownership of the router remains with the company and it must be returned when the connection is discontinued. Installation and hardware charges may be waived for customers opting for plans with longer tenures, rather than standard monthly plans.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, India’s broadband market continues to expand rapidly. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the country crossed the milestone of over 100 crore broadband subscribers in November 2025. This represents a more than six-fold increase over the past decade, from around 13.15 crore users in November 2015 to approximately 100.37 crore subscribers by November 2025.

Read More: https://www.voicendata.com/broadband/india-broadband-subscribers-cross-one-billion-milestone-trai-10962100