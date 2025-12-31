India broadband subscribers cross one billion milestone: TRAI

India’s broadband subscriber base crossed the one billion mark in November 2025, marking a six-fold growth over the past decade, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
As of the end of November 2025, there were 1 billion (100.37 crore) broadband users in the country, up from 131.49 million (13.15 crore) reported at the end of November 2015.
India's internet subscriber base surpassed the one billion mark in the April-June 2025 quarter, with broadband users making up the vast majority—nearly 980 million. This also reflects the country’s massive digital shift driven by affordable data and 5G expansion, though rural areas still need more connectivity, with satellite internet planned to bridge the gap
What Does this Mean?
This milestone reflects the rapid expansion and adoption of digital connectivity across urban and rural India, supported by increased mobile Internet access, infrastructure development, and government initiatives to boost digital inclusion.
The sharp rise in broadband subscribers highlights India’s shift towards a digitally connected economy. It signals the growing dependence on high-speed internet for services such as digital payments, streaming, remote work, online education, and e-governance.
“Crossing the one billion broadband subscribers mark is a watershed moment for India. This six-fold increase since 2015 is a direct result of affordable mobile data bundling and aggressive 4G/5G expansion,” said Jaideep Ghosh, Consultant and Former Partner, KPMG.
“This surge has almost entirely been riding on mobile, which has transitioned India from a low-penetration market to a global leader in data usage,” he added.