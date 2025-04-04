Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: The next evolution in mobile performance

Qualcomm continues to push the boundaries of mobile computing with the release of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform. The platform is packed with cutting-edge features, enhanced performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities, bringing premium mobile experiences to a wider audience.

Advertisment

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 features an advanced Qualcomm Kryo CPU that delivers a 31% performance boost over the previous generation, reaching peak speeds of 3.2 GHz, as mentioned by Qualcomm. The platform is designed to optimize power efficiency, ensuring sustained performance during gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

The 8s Gen 4 has achieved up to 49% improved graphics performance with a new sliced Adreno GPU architecture. At the same time, the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite enhances gameplay with Real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing and Global Illumination, producing more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Additionally, the Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 helps deliver ultra-smooth visuals with improved power efficiency.

The Qualcomm Spectra 18-bit Triple AI ISP introduces next-gen imaging capabilities. Limitless Segmentation recognises and enhances up to 250 layers within an image at 4K resolution, ensuring precise photo optimisation. Additionally, features like real-time skin and sky tone correction and Night Vision 2.0 (for 4K30 FPS ultra-low-light video) make mobile photography more powerful than ever.

Advertisment

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is built for AI-driven experiences. Its AI Engine includes a supercharged NPU, offering 44% faster AI processing than its predecessor. The Hexagon Processor provides improved bandwidth and supports a variety of LLMs (Large Language Models) and LVMs (Large Vision Models) for seamless on-device generative AI applications.

With Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF, the 8s Gen 4 supports peak download speeds of 4.2 Gbps. The Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System ensures blazing-fast Wi-Fi 7 speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, making it ideal for low-latency gaming and ultra-fast browsing. Features like High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link enhance connection stability, while Bluetooth 6.0 with Channel Sounding improves proximity capabilities.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 vs. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Advertisment

Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU Clock Speed Up to 3.2 GHz Up to 3.0 GHz GPU Architecture Sliced Adreno GPU Standard Adreno GPU AI Performance 44% faster AI processing Standard AI processing Photography 250-layer Limitless Segmentation, 4K video Standard segmentation, 4K video 5G Connectivity 4.2 Gbps download speeds 4.0 Gbps download speeds Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (5.8 Gbps) Wi-Fi 6 Memory & Efficiency 2x larger shared AI memory Standard shared memory

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform is expected to take mobile experiences to the next level with its high-performance CPU, AI-driven photography enhancements, ultra-fast connectivity, and superior gaming features. Along with significant improvements over the 8s Gen 3, this platform seems to be ideal for mobile gamers, creators, and AI enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge performance and efficiency.