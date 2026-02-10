Starlink–Gujarat pilot targets connectivity gaps in Gujarat’s tribal districts

Satellite communications provider Starlink is seeking to enter the Indian market, although progress on regulatory approvals has been slower than anticipated despite a series of recent developments. The company, which operates in more than 100 countries, is expected to begin offering commercial services in India once the necessary clearances are in place.

Gujarat Pilot Focuses on Public Services and Digital Inclusion

Most recently, Starlink signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Gujarat at a ceremony in Gandhinagar attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Under the proposed pilot project, satellite connectivity is planned for Common Service Centres, e-government facilities, government schools, district disaster management control rooms, ports, and wildlife sanctuary areas. According to an official statement, the initiative is intended to support digital inclusion in tribal regions, particularly Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod.

The Gujarat project also envisages improved access to healthcare and telemedicine services at Primary Health Centres, along with enhanced digital connectivity in state-run schools for educational use. In addition, there are plans for collaborative training programmes to build capacity across government departments, agencies, educational institutions, and emergency response teams.

Maharashtra and Goa Explore Satellite Broadband for Underserved Regions

Earlier, in November 2025, Starlink signed a separate LoI with the Government of Maharashtra to extend high-speed satellite broadband connectivity across the state. That initiative focuses on remote and underserved areas, including tribal schools, primary health centres, disaster management control rooms, forest outposts, coastal regions, and aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim.

More recently, in January this year, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C) of the Government of Goa entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications. The agreement aims to assess the potential use of satellite-based connectivity to support digital inclusion, public infrastructure, coastal safety, and emergency response services, particularly in areas with limited terrestrial networks.

While the cost of Starlink’s services may influence uptake, especially given subscription prices in neighbouring markets, these initiatives indicate a growing role for satellite broadband in addressing connectivity gaps. If implemented, they could contribute to expanding access to reliable high-speed internet in remote and underserved parts of the country.

