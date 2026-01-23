Starlink Goa MoU to pilot satellite broadband across the state

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited to explore advanced connectivity solutions across the state.

The agreement is aimed at assessing the potential use of satellite-based communications to support digital inclusion, public infrastructure, coastal safety, and emergency response capabilities, particularly in areas with limited terrestrial connectivity.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Rohan Khaunte, Chief Secretary V Candavelou, along with senior officials from the state government. Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited was represented by Prabhakar Jayakumar, Head of Starlink India.

Commenting on the agreement, Sawant said the state was seeking to use technology to support digital transformation and improve access to public services. Khaunte said the partnership would focus on improving governance processes and service delivery through better connectivity, particularly in underserved areas.

Satellite Broadband Pilots for Public Services and Safety

Under the MoU, DITE&C and Starlink will explore collaboration in areas such as digital connectivity, disaster resilience, and smart governance. Starlink, the Indian entity for SpaceX’s satellite internet services, has indicated its interest in piloting connectivity solutions at select locations where terrestrial networks are limited. These may include government schools, healthcare facilities,, and disaster management centres.

The scope of the agreement also includes examining the use of satellite connectivity to strengthen emergency preparedness, support training and capacity-building initiatives, and assess tariff structures for public interest use cases. In addition, the partnership will explore applications related to smart governance, tourism and coastal infrastructure.

The MoU sets out a framework for cooperation as Goa evaluates the role of satellite communications in building a more resilient digital infrastructure and improving access to essential services across the state.