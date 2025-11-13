C-DOT, NAM InfoCom to develop indigenous MCX security solution

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed an agreement with NAM InfoCom to jointly develop an advanced Mission Critical Communication System (MCX) solution, strengthening India’s drive towards indigenous, secure, and reliable communication technologies for public safety agencies.

The collaboration marks a new phase in C-DOT’s efforts to build a self-reliant ecosystem for mission-critical communications, particularly for first responders and emergency services.

Under the agreement, NAM InfoCom will develop a mission-critical video (MCVideo) component to enhance C-DOT’s existing MCX system, ensuring full interoperability with the platform. C-DOT will contribute its expertise in telecom R&D and system design, while NAM InfoCom will focus on integration, deployment, and field customisation.

The project is funded entirely through the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP), which also enables NAM InfoCom to participate in C-DOT’s next-generation technology development initiatives.

The enhanced MCVideo solution will support multi-stream video, recording capabilities, and scalable group or one-to-one communication—features essential during disaster response, law enforcement operations, defence missions, and emergency coordination.

Built to work efficiently under varying network conditions, it ensures low latency, minimal bandwidth usage, and optimised storage requirements across a range of devices.

Speaking at the signing, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, said the collaboration aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and its commitment to developing secure communication platforms indigenously. He emphasised that the partnership would help deliver dependable, real-time communication tools for defence forces, disaster response units, and public safety organisations.

The partnership is part of C-DOT’s MCX Alliance, under which the organisation has engaged with 10 entities—primarily startups—to accelerate innovation in the MCX ecosystem. The goal is to deliver a fully indigenous platform that supports mission-critical push-to-talk, data, and video services as defined by global 3GPP standards.

Designed to operate seamlessly over existing 4G and 5G networks, the solution will offer secure, low-latency, real-time communication essential for Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) operations.

Inside C-DOT’s MCX Platform for Public Safety

The MCX is a 3GPP-compliant platform tailored for public safety and emergency services. The solution promises secure and reliable communication across voice, video, and data, functioning effectively over 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi networks. It aims to support the operational needs of first responders, law enforcement, defence personnel, and critical infrastructure operators.

The solution features mission-critical push-to-talk functionality, enabling instant voice communication in one-to-one or group settings, replicating the capabilities of conventional walkie-talkies.

It also provides mission-critical data services that support the exchange of files, documents, images, and links. For situational awareness, the system provides mission-critical video features, enabling live video streaming and supporting multiple simultaneous video streams.

In addition, the MCX system is equipped with priority and preemption functions to ensure that essential communications receive network preference, even if it means overriding lower-priority traffic. Calls can also be routed based on user location or operational role, supporting more efficient coordination during emergencies. All forms of communication—voice, video, and data—are secured using end-to-end encryption to maintain confidentiality and protect sensitive information.

According to Dr Upadhyay, the MCX interface is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, enabling personnel in high-pressure situations to operate the system with ease. By adhering to international standards, the platform ensures compatibility with other compliant systems, offering scalability and long-term sustainability for mission-critical applications.