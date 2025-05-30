C-DOT named as Pathbreaker of the Year for Telecom Innovation

In a world where digital self-reliance is no longer just aspirational but imperative, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has reemerged as one of India's most critical institutions in the strategic technology landscape. At the 22nd Voice&data Telecom Leadership Awards 2025, C-DOT was honoured as the "Pathbreaker of the Year", a recognition that goes beyond innovation, it celebrates revival, resilience, and reinvention.

While receiving the award, Dr Upadhyay bestowed the award to all the employees of C-DOT and his fellow employees for their invaluable contribution.

C-DOT the institution, established in 1984 with a vision to indigenise telecom technology for India, C-DOT was once hailed as the “temple of technology.” In its early years, it revolutionised rural communication with indigenous digital switching systems such as RAX and MAX that laid the foundation of India’s telecom backbone.

However, in the face of global competition, the institution struggled to maintain its relevance. That is, until now, under the leadership of Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, C-DOT has not only reclaimed its founding mission but has propelled itself to the frontlines of next-generation telecom innovation.

In just a few years, Dr. Upadhyay transformed what was seen as a legacy research and development lab into a central pillar of India’s digital sovereignty mission. He has done so by steering the organisation toward indigenous innovation, open standards, and scalable, secure, and future-ready telecom infrastructure.

Breakthroughs that matter

C-DOT’s recent innovations are a testament to its renewed relevance. It developed India’s own 4G core, an essential milestone in reducing dependency on foreign telecom infrastructure. It has created AI-enabled subscriber verification systems and Location-Based Disaster Early Warning Systems, technologies that are not only scalable but also life-saving, as demonstrated during natural disasters in states like Kerala.

The organisation is now playing a foundational role in India’s 6G ambitions, participating in global standard-setting, developing IP, and anchoring alliances like the Bharat 6G Alliance, where Dr. Upadhyay is a founding member. Under his leadership, C-DOT is now a key voice in shaping national spectrum policy, contributing to international forums like the Global Standardisation Symposium 2024, which Dr. Upadhyay will chair.

From product to policy: A broader impact

Beyond technological achievements, C-DOT’s evolution reflects a broader shift in India's telecom policy mindset, from import dependence to innovation-led growth. Dr. Upadhyay serves on the governing councils of critical industry bodies, including TSDSI, BIF, TCOE, and TEPC, influencing everything from standards development to exports and ecosystem outreach.

In line with the government’s push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, C-DOT has initiated joint ventures to develop indigenous 5G and beyond. Its partnerships with VVDN Technologies, WiSig Networks, and United Telecoms exemplify a model where research and development translate into commercial success, something previously missing in India’s public sector tech narratives.