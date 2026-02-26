Vodafone Idea tops TRAI Delhi test on call drop rate

Vodafone Idea (VIL), India’s third-largest telecom operator, recorded the lowest call drop rate in Delhi in a recent assessment conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The study, carried out in January 2026 across the Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA), covered a broad mix of locations. These included high-speed corridors, dense urban areas, institutional zones and public transport hubs, in addition to city routes across Delhi. TRAI evaluated both voice and data services as part of the drive test.

Voice performance was assessed on the basis of call set-up success rate and drop call rate. Vodafone Idea reported a drop call rate of 0%, the best among the operators tested. In comparison, Bharti Airtel recorded 0.39%, Reliance Jio 0.53% and MTNL 6.34%. Vodafone Idea also achieved a 100% call set-up success rate, outperforming both Airtel and Jio on this parameter.

Where Do Jio, Airtel Stand?

In data performance, Reliance Jio delivered the highest average download speeds, followed by Airtel. Airtel led on upload speeds, with Jio in second place. Jio also recorded the lowest latency, suggesting a stronger performance for real-time applications such as online gaming.

The results come at a time when service quality has been under scrutiny, particularly following the nationwide rollout of 5G services, during which users have reported instances of call drops. Vodafone Idea has been increasing capital expenditure to upgrade its network infrastructure, beginning with 17 priority circles. The latest findings indicate that these investments may be contributing to improved service quality in key markets such as Delhi.

