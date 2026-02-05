Vi and Airtel rework plans amid rising network costs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revised the availability of its Unlimited 5G data offer for prepaid users, limiting access to higher-priced plans in several telecom circles. While the benefit was initially extended to plans starting at Rs 299 as part of an introductory offering, recent updates on the company’s website indicate that this is no longer the case in regions such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, and Mumbai. In these areas, customers must now opt for more expensive plans to access unlimited 5G data.

In several circles, however, the Rs 299 plan remains Vi’s entry-level option for Unlimited 5G access. With a validity of 28 days, this plan offers 1 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G usage. It is currently available in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh (East and West), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, and West Bengal.

In other regions, Vi has positioned the Rs 349 plan as the lowest-priced option with Unlimited 5G benefits. This plan also carries a 28-day validity and includes 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G usage. It is offered in circles such as Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Mumbai, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Airtel Raises International Roaming Tariffs

A similar trend is visible in the international roaming segment, where Bharti Airtel has recently increased the price of its prepaid Global International Roaming pack from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999. The revision, which represents an increase of nearly 25 per cent, marks the first major tariff hike by an Indian telecom operator in 2026. Although Airtel has not issued an official statement on the change, the updated price is now reflected on its recharge platforms.

The revised Global Pack is positioned as a long-term option for frequent international travellers and carries a validity of 365 days. It includes 5 GB of data for overseas use, 100 minutes of outgoing calls to local and Indian numbers, 100 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS while roaming.

For domestic use within India, the same pack provides unlimited voice calls, 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS. Under the applicable terms, the pack is activated automatically upon recharge, and services expire once the validity period ends.

Together, Vi’s adjustments to its 5G plans and Airtel’s increase in international roaming tariffs point to a wider shift in the telecom sector. Operators are increasingly seeking to improve revenues as they invest heavily in 5G networks, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies. As competitive pressures continue, pricing and plan structures are likely to remain under close scrutiny from both consumers and regulators.

The image accompanying this story was created using AI. The article was written and reviewed by the author, with limited use of AI-based editing tools.