Vi Set to Renew $1 Billion Tech Outsourcing Deal with IBM

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is reportedly planning to renew its technology outsourcing agreement with the tech giant, IBM. The agreement is estimated at $1 billion and is a part of Vi's strategy to strengthen its IT infrastructure as it prepares to roll out 5G services in India's top 100 cities across its 17 priority markets.

This renewed deal is expected to utilize IBM's expertise in managing, and operating Vi's IT infrastructure, with a major focus on cloud computing and customer experience solutions. The deal also includes modernization and intelligent automation of data centers using AI to unlock cost efficiencies and enhance productivity.

Moreover, a portion of the agreement will adopt a 'pay-as-you-go' model, that will offer Vi more flexibility and scalability in its services. Its services will be delivered through the Internet, aligning with Vi's growth plans and 5G rollout aspirations.

As Vi is facing stiff competition from players like Reliance Jio and Airtel, the renewal of this deal showcases its commitment to stay in the competition and invest in technological advancements. Vi has been actively exploring partnerships and digital offerings to enrich its service portfolio, including alliances with content creators, OTT providers, and e-sports platforms.

Moving forward in its journey Vi has also collaborated with Xiaomi India to provide enhanced 5G experiences to users, while strategic partnerships with companies like Hubbler, Eunimart, and Fiskl are strengthening its enterprise offerings.

The renewal of this tech outsourcing deal with IBM reflects Vi's determination to transform into a telco company that offers a wide range of digital products and services that cater to the evolving needs of consumers and enterprise customers.