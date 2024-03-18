Vi Launches Rs.169 Data Plan with Disney + Hotstar Subscriptions

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new data pack plan priced at Rs.169 to offer its prepaid customers an enhanced experience. The plan offers 8GB high-speed mobile data with a complimentary three-month subscription to Disney+Hotstar Mobile. With a validity of 30 days this plan, Vi aims to provide an affordable and feature-rich option for its customers.

Details of Vi Rs.169 Data Plan

8GB of high-speed mobile data

90 days months of Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription at no additional cost

Validity of 30 days

Although, the pack does not include service validity or voice and SMS benefits for users. And, users must have an active plan with service validity to utilize Vi Rs.169 plan.

From where can users access the Vi Rs.169 data plan?

Vi prepaid users can avail of the data pack plan through various channels. Some of them include

Vi Mobile App

Vi website

Nearest Vi Store

Third-party recharge merchants like Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

Conclusion

The introduction of the Vi Rs.169 data plan reflects the company's ongoing efforts to provide an affordable option to its customers and cater to their entertainment needs. Vi's new plan with a complimentary Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription for three months is a significant enhancement in mobile data pack offerings. Vi has showcased its priority towards customers by focusing on affordability and value.