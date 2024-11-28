RailTel, Prasar Bharati, PlayboxTV launch Freedom Plan for rural India

In a landmark partnership, Prasar Bharati, RailTel, and PlayboxTV have introduced the Freedom Plan under RailWire broadband services. Launched on 25 November 2024, the plan aims to deliver affordable, high-speed internet and rich digital content to underserved and rural areas. Priced at Rs. 299 monthly, the plan offers 30 Mbps internet, 10 premium OTT platforms, 400+ live TV channels, and 200+ games.

A highlight of the plan is Prasar Bharati's newly launched OTT platform WAVES, available for the first time through RailTel in partnership with PlayboxTV. WAVES features archival gems from Doordarshan and All India Radio, classic shows like Ramayan and Shaktiman, live TV channels, movies, podcasts, and e-books, catering to all age groups.

Key Features

The Freedom Plan includes:

30 Mbps high-speed internet

Access to 10 premium OTT platforms

Over 400 live TV channels

200+ games

Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES, featuring archival content from Doordarshan and All India Radio alongside movies, shows, e-books, and podcasts

The collaboration seeks to expand digital literacy and bring connectivity to remote regions, supporting India’s digital transformation. Sanjai Kumar, CMD of RailTel, emphasised the importance of providing affordable connectivity and entertainment to rural communities, stating, "The Freedom Plan aligns with India’s vision of becoming a knowledge economy and ensures digital empowerment for all."

PlayboxTV Founder and CEO Aamir Mulani noted the potential of WAVES and the partnership’s ability to redefine home entertainment in India. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, highlighted the effort to bridge the gap between traditional broadcasting and modern streaming, making culturally rich content accessible nationwide.

RailTel, with its extensive optical fibre network covering 70% of India’s population, will oversee operations for WAVES, including maintenance and a multilingual 24/7 call centre. The Freedom Plan represents a step toward digitally empowering rural India, offering quality entertainment and seamless connectivity.